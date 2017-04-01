No Creep Zone

Loading ... Loading ...

There is more to April than you may realize. This month is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and at a time when stories pertaining to harassment is at an unfortunate high, there is no better time to engage and strengthen Vancouver’s understanding and increase efforts of prevention.

Nightlife spaces, concerts and related events can be ruined instantly by unwelcomed interactions from other patrons. To better understand the discussion, the Capilano Courier met with Stacey Forrester and Ashtyn Bevan, the trailblazers behind Good Night Out (GNO), a DIY feminist organization working to make Vancouver night life safer to navigate for every – body.

Two years ago, Forrester and Bevan heard the concerns of the nightlife community, recognized the high harassment prevalence in Vancouver’s nightlife and began to take a stand. Adhering to the successful existing GNO model born in the UK, Forrester and Bevan established its Vancouver chapter. GNO audits venues for their safety and harassment protocols, and offers workshops and training sessions for staff to learn tools to appropriately deal with situations as they arise.

“The campaign is [primarily] for women and femme-identifying folk and the LGBTQ community,” Bevan said. “Basically, people who are usually minorities on the dance floor.” GNO defines harassment as any unwanted attention or invasion of personal space. However, they acknowledge and validate that these experiences are unique to the individual person. Therefore, venues are encouraged to create guidelines that are best suited to their events and patrons.

Venues that get on board with GNO are agreeing to be more conscious in their workplace. Harassment is not always black and white, so an open-minded staff is integral. The training allows staff to understand the importance of dialogue with patrons and avoiding language that includes victim blaming. There are posters visible for patrons around the venue so it is understood that the event is a safe space. Additionally, language including, “this event is a creep free zone” is included on social media pages, so this information is accessible and understood by interested patrons.

Vulnerable bodies have always been taught to watch their drink, stay in groups and never leave venues alone. However, by shifting the responsibly to include the venue, with trained and aware staff, GNO is contributing to a bigger cultural shift. “Whether [harassment] happens on the bus, the street, these behaviours are only going to be stopped by other people intervening and stopping it,” Forrester said. “So, venue owners taking responsibility is important.”

After two years in the city, GNO has been met with mixed feedback. Underground spaces are much more receptive, but mainstream bars, such as venues on Granville Street are harder to infiltrate. To help make this paradigm shift, GNO joined a much bigger picture that is linked to more than just nightlife venues. Their workshops and trainings have been available to campuses, businesses and other spaces that want to get a serious grasp on harassment. “If a venue isn’t going to stand up for it, the general population out there will have your back,” Forrester said.

Capilano University is one of the campuses that GNO has already visited, and will be returning to, for a third session on Apr. 4. CapU is offering the student body the tools to better understand the issues that are prevalent in universities and colleges. So far, the two sessions have engaged students on navigating safely on nights out, debunking rape culture and centering survivors of sexual assault into policies. “We are basing this third workshop on direct feedback on what the students want and need to learn to be better advocates in these situations,” Forrester explained. The workshop is open to anyone interested and will take place in the student union from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Further, Forrester and Bevan expressed the importance of confident allies and bystanders to this campaign. “Especially reaching male-identified folk in workshops,” Forrester exclaimed. “That is so promising to us, to be able to give them the skills to intervene. It’s ironic but, one of the strongest assets to our campaign is men.”

With the first week of April being anti-sexual harassment week, GNO is looking to put together some programs and campaigns that can help raise awareness about the contentious topic. One of these is #dearsurvivor, a campaign that encourages people to submit anonymous messages of support for folk who have experienced sexual violence. GNO will be turning these messages into a social projection around the city, with the first event taking place in the foyer at SFU harbour centre on Apr. 5. “Our campaign thrives when people are able to share their stories,” Bevan explained. “Whether it’s posting to our #dearsurvivor, or sharing terrible nights out, these are tangible things for us to use to show venues that the work we do is important.

Community members looking to spark change are encouraged to volunteer in GNO’s efforts. There are unique opportunities that range from auditing venues, social media campaigns, helping with events and doing presentations. GNO celebrates community members’ contributions and reminds us that, “collectively we can help be the change we want to see on the dancefloor.”

To learn more, or to get involved visit:

Goodnightoutcampaign.org/city/Vancouver/

Or GNO Vancouver’s Facebook page @goodnightoutvancouver