Legislature watch

Like Trump, facts don’t matter in B.C.

24 Jan 2017

This May’s provincial election will be historic for several unfortunate reasons. Not only will it be the first time in which a BC premier’s partisan stipend has drawn the ire of major investigative newspapers such as The Guardian and The New York Times, this race will be significant because facts – indisputable data, evidence or testimony won’t matter. Instead, fear and ideology will dominate our already highly polarizing campaign, leaving money as the potential decider come May.

From the outside looking in, it’s difficult to understand why British Columbians rate Premier Christy Clark so poorly, with only 33 per cent approving (56 per cent disapproving), yet are primed to return her government to a fifth successive mandate. However, after seeing Donald Trump get elected with a higher popular vote than his approval rating, it’s become clear to me that, like the United States, facts don’t matter much here either.

Last October, the education minister undemocratically fired Vancouver School Board chair Patti Bacchus to distract from the government’s starving of schools and political disagreements with Vision Vancouver. Over the past year, the Minister of Health has publicly lamented overdose deaths as the fault of Ottawa to deflect from his unwillingness to provide communities with the resources needed to combat the opioid (fentanyl) crisis, which took 914 lives in 2016 and a record 142 in December. Meanwhile, the premier unsurprisingly announced that Kinder Morgan had met her five conditions for the TransMountain pipeline, one of which includes sufficient consultation with First Nations, something First Nations leaders Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and Tsleil-Waututh Chief Maureen Thomas might disagree with.

After months of spin, deflection and mistruths, it is now evident that no amount of facts or evidence will ever stand in the way of this government’s ideological reshaping of BC into a regressive, libertarian bastion.

With all the distractions and misrepresentation of truth, coupled with the manipulation of independent officers, like the ethics commissioner Paul D. K. Fraser, whose son works for the premier, it has made it difficult for most to hold this government to – well, anything really. When the premier is making upwards of $270,000 in extra money, known as her “Liberal leader stipend”, from corporate donors who are directly invested in projects Clark has influence over, like Petronas (LNG) and Kinder Morgan (TransMountain pipeline), any claim that she is working in the public interest ceases to hold much water.

With politics now being done out of the BC Liberal headquarters in Vancouver and the reception halls of luxury hotels, rather than the people’s house in Victoria – the only standard to which the premier can be judged and wishes to be judged by, is the impact she’s having on you as a ratepayer and not as a member of a community. A member who sees the disparate impact her capitalist policies have had on most British Columbians, but as an isolated individual who only cares about having a job and paying fewer taxes.

The impact of Clark’s approach to political action is best represented in her obsession with regressive, single-payer taxes and revenue sources such as rising Hydro, MSP, ICBC premiums, provincial sales tax and the “carbon tax”, which all fatten the government’s coffers at the expense of the poor. As these expenses that don’t factor in the ability of people to pay keep increasing, the Liberals have made income taxes so low, the Centre for Policy Alternatives found in 2011 that BC now collects more revenue from sales tax than it does from citizens’ incomes, a reality that overwhelmingly benefits high earners who just so happen to love Clark.

One reason why Clark prefers “head taxes” over progressive forms of taxation is probably because most people pay them, assuring increased revenue every time Hydro or ICBC rates increase (p.s. they’re going up!) However, most of all, Clark’s regressive taxes, epitomized by her revenue negative carbon tax, mask the inconvenient realities of her “strong economy” and very “insecure tomorrow” where, despite low unemployment in the province, many are not earning enough to support our not-so-progressive, flat tax income system.

Whether you want to call it a fact-free BC or post-truth coast, the reality is evidence doesn’t really matter in this province anymore because Premier Clark has made life “more affordable” and refused to raise your (income) taxes. With one in five children living in poverty, and 15 per cent of all British Columbians facing similar hardship, the words of Rosemary Brown, “none of us are free, until we’re all free”, couldn’t be more relevant. The question is now, will British Columbians buy into selfish spin, or vote for stronger communities?

Kevin Kapenda
