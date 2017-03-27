Legislature watch

Loading ... Loading ...

With a tough-on-crime agenda and former Mountie in provincial cabinet, how ironic is it that the RCMP is now sifting through BC Liberal donation records (aka dark money) and dusting for corrupt fingerprints?

As of Mar. 10, the RCMP is investigating the BC Liberals for violating Elections BC fundraising regulations, specifically for breaching rules that prohibit individuals from being compensated for donations.

The issue came to light after a Feb. 2017 Globe and Mail probe revealed many lobbyists had made hefty donations to the Liberals in their names, only to be partially or fully compensated by their individual and corporate clients. To say that this compensation was minor or an oversight doesn’t hold much water either, as many of these donations were in the thousands, or tens of thousands. A Mar. 6 article by the National Post discovered that 25 per cent of donations made to the BC Liberals totalled $25,000 or more, while 55 per cent of donations made to the party were over $5,000.

Hardly a grassroots party, Premier Clark has deceitfully governed on the fallacy of working for everyday British Columbians. Now on the defensive, the Premier is employing the Republican, ‘us vs. them’ mantra to avoid taking responsibility for breaking laws that safeguard our democracy, and give every citizen an equal voice. Just last week, she went on a full-out offensive against BC NDP leader John Horgan, claiming he lacks spine and is an even bigger “flip-flop” than his predecessor, Adrian Dix.

In the dark money campaign known as “Say Anything John” paid for by people who have literally given so much to the Liberals ($12 million to the BC NDP’s $3 million), they couldn’t conceivably give more, Horgan is characterized as someone who will “say one thing to unions, another thing to environmentalists, and anything to voters to get elected.”

Last time I checked, that was the very function of democracy!

If we all can’t share in the governing of our province, then what do we have? A society where the rich donate to one party and every decision that party makes conscripts everyday people into the ideal, free-enterprise utopia of those donors – sound familiar?

The worst part about this scandal is that in a matter of weeks, Premier Clark will take to a debate stage arguing her ‘ends justify the means’ and that it’s about where she’s taking us, rather than the shady backroom deals she’s using to “grow our economy.” In an ideal world, when leaders break the law, they must lay themselves accountable, no matter how boring and balanced the budget is.

After 16 years in power, and many scandals along the way, you would think BC voters would be eager to look elsewhere for leadership. Unfortunately, provincial legislatures are known for their dynasties and long-term romanticism with single parties.

In BC, right-wing parties have governed for 52 of the last 65 years. Until the Liberals are dealt another major blow, they will certainly be in pole position to extend that reign to 56. This reality underscores the existential nature of this election for West Coast progressives, where, much like the Progressive Conservatives in Ontario, op-eds about the BC NDP’s identity crisis have already being drafted.

The only way to counter the Black Card Liberals’ dark money on May. 9 is to exercise your franchise. Youth stole the 2015 Election from the Conservatives (with help from visible minority groups), and with proper mobilization, they can oust Clark too. In this election, only two parties have committed to banning corporate and union donations, the NDP and the Greens. The next step after that is limiting personal donations to the hundreds, so corporations cannot funnel gifts through employees. In Clark’s case, slick lobbyists, BC Green and NDP candidates are going to need every $1,000+ check they can get between now and May, if change is to manifest.

We know that the Liberals have been given over $771,000 by Kinder Morgan, and have coincidentally approved a pipeline that not only contravenes First Nations rights, but threatens the lifeblood of their communities – land and water. We know that the Liberals have also accepted close to $260,000 from Canadian National Railway since 2001, now refusing to stand by West Vancouverites as the corporation threatens to take away the community’s Centennial Seawalk from residents if Council don’t raise municipal property taxes by eight per cent (in Canada’s most expensive postal code) and fork over $3.7 million annually.

To say corporate money isn’t impacting government decisions or lack of action does not hold water. Its no surprise that pundits from publications large and small, on all sides of the spectrum, as far away as the New York Times, have dubbed BC the “Wild West” of political fundraising and government accountability.

After 16 years of tax shifts from the rich to the poor, it’s safe to say the best investment in BC this millennium has been real estate, which keeps on getting pricier despite unprecedented supply, and donations to the BC Liberals. Let’s pull the plug on this Ponzi Scheme.