Legislature watch

With razor-thin poll numbers, very little money in the bank and voter turnout probably set to decline for a third straight election, there isn’t a whole lot to be smiling at for those who want change in this year’s provincial election.

Over the past 12 months, articles published in the Vancouver Sun (with anti-NDP endorsing banner ads all around them) have revealed that the Liberals have roughly three times as much cash on hand as the NDP, with both those parties holding significant financial advantages over the BC Greens.

According to the Sun’s most recent article about BC’s unregulated, “wild west” party financing environment, published on Jan. 13, the Liberals self-reportedly raised $12.5 million in 2016 (over half of which is believed to have come from corporations), the most our contemporary “small C” party has ever raised in a year before an election. As for the BC NDP, they’re financial situation is – well, let’s just say they had more debt ($1.2 million) than they did cash on hand in April of 2016.

Where the opposition is perhaps most vulnerable is that they have yet to produce leaders that capture the hearts of voters, which is typical in “polite” and “boring” Canada. Save for Trudeau, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, and Canada’s “big city” west coast mayors, there aren’t many politicians who are riding on popularity and relatability alone.

With John Horgan’s (BC NDP) and Dr. Andrew Weaver’s (BC Greens) qualifications, relying on substance rather than style, shouldn’t be a problem. But in BC’s climate of alternative facts and spin, where the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the Fraser Institute pack a much higher punch than the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), it is unclear if the leaders of the NDP and Greens will have the opportunity to engage in an evidence-based campaign against the Premier, or wither to Republican-style ad hominem attacks.

Evidence from the CCPA, Pembina Institute and Opposition parties overwhelmingly demonstrates that more British Columbians are earning BC’s un-livable minimum wage of $10 (and Shirley Bond’s change), feeling the crunch of ICBC, MSP, BC Hydro and the Liberals’ other regressive taxes, falling sick due to their inability to fill prescription drugs and struggling to keep roofs over their heads due to rent subsidies and housing policies that benefit developers and landlords, rather than tenants and the working poor.

Indeed, fact or Verité points to a need for change in BC if we are to build a BC that is emancipating, rather than debilitating and committed to shared prosperity, rather than wealth for the few. However, without an evidence-based campaign, and proper coverage from corporate media, it won’t be easy to topple “blue goliath” this May.

Goliath, of course, not only consisting of the BC Liberals, but the interests that have spent the last four years stuffing their coffers with millions of dollars ($12.5 million and counting to be exact). Now realizing their partisan donations simply aren’t enough, Clark’s CEOs have told the Liberals to save as much of that $12.5 million for the five-week writ period (which begins on April 5), by launching their own self-funded campaign against the NDP leader John Horgan.