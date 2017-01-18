Get rich or die tryin’

4shared


On the search for a relatable career postgraduation

— Fiona Dunnett

Students who know me have said that I kind of sound like the Chinese Morgan Freeman. Too bad you can’t hear my gorgeous baritone voice through the newspaper. That’s okay, because what ultimately matters is that I start an icebreaking introduction between you and myself – just like your ideal job interview.

This column is centred on my continuous struggle in finding a livable wage in Vancouver. I’m neither dirt-poor (relatively speaking) to the point of living inside a dumpster, nor am I a spoiled rich kid like those darn Lamborghini drivers with the N sticker on the back. What you will be getting from this column is the honest experience of working in multiple part time jobs, and the ongoing search for a stable career. It can range from soulless menial chores to decent life lessons.

There’s that cliché that to get a job, you need experience and to get experience, you need a job. I’m no exception to the perpetual cycle of unemployment and low-wage gigs.

Do you ever feel as though for all your fancy writing and well-decorated descriptions of yourself, your online applications are either ignored or sent straight into the garbage chute? Oh, yes indeed, I know that frustrating feeling. I took a few workshop sessions, and according to Millennial coach Ashley Stahl, 80 per cent of jobs that are available aren’t even posted online. In fact, if you don’t have decent networking skills or insider’s connections, you can forget about landing your dream job in this current economy.

Then again, my dream job isn’t always a constant. It changes from one career into another due to personal reasons. For example, I always wanted to be a police officer when I was in elementary school. But the problem is, I’m too scared of getting shot with bullets, so I opted to become a doctor. Again, that has changed after I failed my high school biology provincial exam. Luckily, my family understands enough that I don’t want to become a medical stereotype. So, what exactly do I want to be when I grow up?

I took my communications practicum last summer – I figured that it’s better to gain real life work experiences than writing a thesis paper that I’ll probably never mention again. Through the combination of my communications professor’s job recommendations and my high school buddy’s circle of friends, I could land a few interesting gigs.

Truth be told, I wouldn’t have been so motivated in finding a job if my credit card payment deadlines weren’t looming around the corner. I know that debt itself isn’t going to be forgiven, so it’s about time I learn how to survive in a money-driven society.

Oh yes, I would like to inform you guys that I haven’t held any one vocation for more than four years. So instead of writing a drab description of an office cubicle job, my column will chronicle a short series of my miscellaneous employment experiences. While some of them are a one-time deal, others are lengthier and more immersive. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a job interview to attend.

Recent Capilano graduate Andrew Yang is now starting his adventure outside of the school boundaries. His column is sprinkled with pieces of wisdom accumulated through his unique work experiences with occasionally ludicrous events and human interactions. A boring yet practical advice for finding jobs: “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know."

