Get rich or die tryin’

Loading ... Loading ...

There are less than three months left until I walk across the stage for my graduation ceremony and I still don’t have decent full-time job with a respectable salary and benefits. Sometimes, I wonder what am I lacking and why employers are nowhere to be found in this city. Is it my work ethic? Applicable skills? Social network? I’m trying to make ends meet and all I have to show for it are low-wage temporary positions and failed interviews.

I don’t mean to be a downer, but it’s a reality wake-up call for anybody who acts too confident for their own good. Believe me, life will find ways to give you bitter reminders of failure and mediocrity. Here are the latest examples of my dealings with detours to my career plans.

I applied for RBC’s Career Launch program, and I happened to match the criteria of applicants (24-year-old undergrads looking to develop work experience). It’s a rigorous program that hires 100 new employees across Canada, and I was lucky enough to make it through the first two interview processes. The third screening included a group interview, where I competed with other graduate students from UBC, SFU, UVic and even from Toronto (I’m the only one from Capilano University, so hurray for representation). It took three whole months for the RBC Career Launch program to screen their candidates, but in the end, I got an email that said I didn’t make the cut.

It was discouraging, but I didn’t have to sulk all day long to face the harsh reality – there will always be others that are better than me in many ways, so I continued to search for my purpose in a work environment. With the help of job application websites and employment agencies, I landed myself a potential full-time job. But here’s the catch: I need to work for the entire week to prove myself.

The place I worked at was Slack (the messaging app), and the tech company is headquartered in Yaletown. As a Day Porter (a fancy name for janitor), my responsibilities include cleaning up the kitchen, assembling IKEA furniture and minor handyman duties like switching light bulbs. I thought, “$15 per hour for this? Sure, why not?” But then my family reminded me that I have to go back to China to pay my respects at my grandpa’s funeral. I consulted with my hiring manager about my situation, and I got a few condolences from Slack. The next day, I got a call that I can’t work at Slack anymore because my position as the “Day Porter” no longer exists.

Soon, I grew desperate to the point where I was willing to sign up a contract to work as a Logistic Data Entry worker at Iron Mountain, but the location is as far away as New Westminster. Guess what? I got a phone call from the job agency and the position was terminated way before I finished my paperwork. I couldn’t describe how much I wanted to scream and lash out from my inadequacy in keeping a job, let alone finding a decent income.

I’m lost, and I keep wondering what I’m supposed to do to deal with my quarter life crisis. There is no job security for having a bachelor’s degree, and I’m too technologically illiterate in coding. You know what? If I’m ever going to make it in Vancouver, I’m selling my parents’ house, because I’m so through with job-hunting.