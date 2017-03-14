Get rich or die tryin’

Loading ... Loading ...

When I received the call that I got hired at TD Bank, I thought it would be pretty sweet that I would get the chance to meet people as a bank teller. I really needed all the customer service experience I could get, not to mention I’d heard how full-time bank employees had decent wages and benefits. Little did I know, the job that I got at TD Bank was nowhere remotely close to being a bank teller…

As it turns out, I was hired as a mail clerk. What this means is that I was to oversee filing client information for financial planners, send outdated documents to the shredder and write greeting cards on the occasional holiday. I’ve been at not one, not two, but three separate branches of TD Bank to help with those menial tasks. Yet, working at the bank technically granted me completion hours for my practicum, so I swallowed my pride and got down to business.

For the first branch, I bussed all the way to Kerrisdale to sort out a financial planner’s messy cabinet. After several hours of registering myself into the slow administration network, I finally got to the part where I synchronized my online calendar with my employer’s. I asked if there was anything else I could do to make myself useful, but being a mail clerk meant I was too busy sorting out office chores to even talk to the customers.

At the second branch, I worked at the Kingsway location near Metrotown, somewhere much more convenient for my transportation options (even though it was still relatively far from my home). Once again, I was assigned to same shit that I did before, only it was a different employer with meticulous requirements. For example, there were pages that needed double-sided printing or else it was a waste of office paper. Part of me got irked that there was nothing else for me to learn, so I got out of there.

The third branch was relatively better because it was closest to my house. But here’s the catch: I only got to work at the West Vancouver branch once every two weeks. Even when I tried to contact the hiring managers, they were either too busy with their own tasks or ended up telling me to contact the HR department. So, I called the HR department and asked if there were any other job opportunities for me.

For some strange reason, the head of the HR department acted sketchy and played dumb with me. I sent her my resumé twice, yet it got rejected on the basis that I didn’t have enough customer experience. (Okay, so how the hell am I supposed to gain experience when you won’t let me work as a bank teller in the first place?!) Deep down, I resented both the HR department and the hiring managers for not giving me a chance to prove myself. It pissed me off that I was still working at a part-time job with no benefits, too afraid of the consequences of unemployment.

Now that I think about it, I applied through a job search agency, but I hadn’t bothered reading the job description. Sometimes I can’t believe I’m desperate to make a few bucks that I sign up for things without planning ahead. Now I wished I had studied accounting…