Self-awareness is given too much love. Knowing oneself may be a crucial skill for growth and becoming a better person but looking inwards is also uncomfortable and painful – this is the bedrock that depression and anxiety are built upon.

We praise self-awareness as if it’s a painless process, but for me, I go to great lengths to do anything but spend time with myself – which is ironic, since I value my alone time and spend most of my time alone.

Throughout this semester, I will be heading a column where I explore my efforts towards overcoming the self-defeating behaviour that has been ever present in my life. I understand potential questions about whether I’m doing this for attention and praise as the writing world is abundant of people milking their personal lives to develop their brands, but hear me out – it’s really beyond that. I’m doubtful of all and everything – most of all, myself. I’m doing this to hopefully make others (and myself) feel less alone and to selfishly keep myself on task.

It’s human nature (for those with healthy self-esteem) to think that we’re unique and special, but we’re not. When you spend most of your life living inside your own head, it’s easy to imagine that you’re the only one dealing with whatever it is you’re dealing with. Chances are, there is someone on the planet going through the same trials as you, if not worse.

It might be in Sierra Leone or it could be the person whose been sitting across from you in class, semester after semester. Hopefully by sharing my struggles and efforts at overcoming them, I can help others, while also easing my own shame and guilt at being a failure.

My main nemesis is mental illness. For anyone who has dealt with or is dealing with mental illness, those two words do little to describe the chaotic inner life one leads in contrast to the tranquil exterior often exhibited. I’ve experienced periods where it was completely disabling and periods, like the present, where I’m functional but also sabotaging my own health. Perhaps our best enemies are ourselves.

We grow by making ourselves uncomfortable. My efforts at seeking comfort have backfired and have led to the worst mental state that I’ve been at in years. I’ve adopted addict (denial still probably prevents me from using that word in describing my own self-defeating activities) behaviour in seeking comfort. Upcoming columns will delve deeper into specifics, but a few years back I was a skinny, fit and overall healthy person whose only vice was sugar.

Under the right circumstances, drugs and excess are great — if you live fast and that lifestyle is working for you, I applaud you. My efforts in using weed, junk food, seclusion, Internet, sex, alcohol and essentially doing everything you’re not supposed to do to combat clinical depression have not resulted in happiness, they’ve unsurprisingly resulted in me being unhealthy, both physically and mentally. Perhaps the only confidence I have is the delusional confidence that I’m somehow exceptional and don’t need to abide to the rules of living to be able to function well.

I don’t care that it’s the new year, it doesn’t matter when you start to change, so long as you start. Hopefully you decide to join me on this journey towards redemption. It’s not about me — it’s about all of us living under that warm blanket of guilt and shame.