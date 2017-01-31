Loading ... Loading ...

We’re all born with a genetic cornucopia that we can’t control. As mentioned in my previous column, my brain is prone to mental illness. The depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder I dance with was somehow wired into me.

My family also has a genetic predisposition to being skinny. At some point in my life, I was skinny myself. For nearly a decade, I was a lithe cyclist that was more concerned about how I looked in lycra than in street clothes and I viewed food as non-consequential fuel – things change though.

The term ‘comfort food’ is unnecessarily cute. Comfort eating is a socially acceptable vice that, according to my mirror, I thoroughly enjoy. As with any self-destructive behaviour, it all starts wonderfully and innocently. Sugar and fat are the most delicious drugs.

When you’re diving into nutritionally worthless food, it feels great – the shame afterwards, not so much. Moderation with any substance is crucial and it’s what separates healthy behaviour from self-destructive behaviour. Eating some nutritionally void food occasionally is fine – constantly resorting to food to quell unpleasant emotions is a different story.

Emotional eating is something that is common knowledge, yet it’s not taken very seriously by a lot of us. I’m only now coming to terms with how I’ve been resorting to eating garbage to feel less like garbage. You’ve all the right to label me a naive idiot.

It’s not as if I was unaware of what I’ve been doing but I’m reaching the point where I’m cognizant enough to try to make changes. One thing for sure, though, is that altering my diet has proven to be much harder to accomplish than keeping my other vices in check.

When food wasn’t enough to take me out of the present, I enhanced my diet with another dopamine boosting agent. For a couple years, I used weed to get high almost daily – at first I thought it would be an enjoyable and productive addition to what I was already doing to deal with my mental state.

If you believe the ads that the local dispensaries display, marijuana is the cure for all of life’s problems. That could be the case for some, but getting drunk or high is not an optimal solution to any problem. I’ve dramatically cut back my usage and have found it to be pretty easy to do.

To be fair, weed just started not being that fun anymore; it began to induce anxiety instead of reducing it, so that made it easier to cut back. Fortunately, (or unfortunately), food still tastes great, but the associated shame and other side-effects, like being fat and lethargic, doesn’t,

My history professor here at Capilano University, Dr. Dennis Dubord, told us a saying in class last week that went along the lines of “change happens when the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change.” It’s a telling statement and for me, tackling my unhealthy relationship with food is a step towards addressing my psychological state in a healthier way. I’m not going to tell you what to eat because we all already know what we should be eating – less carbs, sugar, and garbage and more fruits and vegetables.

The difficulty doesn’t come from choosing what to eat, it comes from addressing the emotions that lead us to stuff our faces with sugary, fatty garbage. I’ve got a long way to go but being conscious about the reasons behind our actions is hopefully going to help us make smarter decisions. It’s something which hopefully becomes a habit for me. Perhaps the best habit is being honest with ourselves to break the cycle of denial that enables us to devour the things that are only helping to hold us down – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.