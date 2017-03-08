First Nations first

Loading ... Loading ...

Raising awareness and coordinating action towards positive change for our First Nations cultures can’t happen until we address one of the foremost problems in our society: the utter lack of information about First Nations culture in the K-12 system.

Growing up and going through elementary and secondary school, I found that the school systems not only failed in providing enough information about First Nations culture in North America, they also had the tendency to focus on trivial, and sometimes false details.

The lack of First Nations education in the K-12 system is baffling. Aside from Social Studies in the fourth and 10th grade, there were minimal mentions and lessons about the realities that First Nations people faced throughout history. I can remember at times when we did learn about our history within the K-12 system, and in those years, they didn’t tell the appropriate stories, particularly regarding the engagement between First Nations and Europeans.

The actual history between Indigenous and settlers was cast aside. Instead, I learned about peace and harmony between the two – lessons that were later revoked in post-secondary education, and through conversations with elders.

In reality, peace and love didn’t exist – only war. There was an abundance of sickness that spread throughout the four corners of North America, which wiped out much of the population.

There was genocide and destruction of land. There was assimilation, a reality best captured by the notorious saying: “Kill the Indian, but save the child.” The books never taught students about the dark, but real side of history.

If it weren’t for the elders going underground, the culture would’ve ceased to exist.

I believe that our education system has a long to way go, and that we must include a greater discussion about “genocide” and “assimilation” into the K-12 curriculum. Most people wouldn’t know about the pain and suffering that the First Nations peoples lived through. If it weren’t for researchers and members of the community who had the courage to raise their voices, students today would understand even less of the historical truths we still fight for.

One of the worst massacres that First Nations had to live through in their territories was the Wounded Knee Massacre. The attack on the reserve led to the death of approximately 300 people, almost of half of whom were women and children. The Wounded Knee Massacre is one of the incredibly important historical events that the K-12 system seem to have largely ignored. Settlers used their weapons and resources to wipe out a community and yet, we rarely talk about it.

What we learn in K-12 are false revisions of history. Information that praises settlers and paints First Nations peoples as the source of tension. The very education system we grew up in happens to be a contributor to the lack of knowledge and awareness we deal with to this day.

To ensure that the students of the next generation learn the right information, it would be important to teach the right history about the interaction between First Nations and the Europeans. Only then can we fully understand the ills that colonialist mentality brought down on North America’s First Nations communities.