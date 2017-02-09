First Nations first

Loading ... Loading ...

Being a member of Tsleil-Waututh is an honour, at least to my family and I. During my childhood, I never really knew about my culture since we lost most of it with residential schools, but it didn’t stop my people from re-learning our rich traditions.

Everything changed when I entered my adolescent years. I come from a long line of First Nation blood, where my great-grandfather, Chief Dan George, was one of the most well-known chiefs of his time. I have had the privilege of growing up in my community, whereas, some do not have that same privilege.

In my community, the members of the TWN are not just your aunties, uncles and cousins, they are your extended parents, brothers and sisters—they are the ones who help guide you. Just as they have helped guide me on the right path to make certain that my generation will grow up to be a beacon of hope and a role model for the next generation that will come after us.

Working with my community as a customer service representative and contracted communications officer has given me insight to who I will become one day, or where my career will go. Most people do not have the privilege to live and work with their community. It has not always been easy. Working with my Nation has given me insight and motives to work harder for the success of my TWN family. Tsleil-Waututh is one of the most well-known First Nation groups with the work that we have been contributing to, and when we all work together, we can be successful as we are media involved with new developmental projects.

I never thought that I would work with my Nation, but when I got my first position as assistant to the director of Treaty, Lands and Resources, I knew that I wanted to work with my Nation. With TWN it is pivotal that we work collectively so that we do not give the younger generation the wrong public image and message about who “the people of the inlet” really are. I never thought that I would enjoy working with my community, but I know now that it is what I was meant to do.

One thing that I have learned from working with my community is that there is no way that we can be successful without using our First Nation culture to help us work adequately, so that the public knows that we are here for the long run. I have thrived to learn our traditional customs so that the work that I complete has a strong cultural aspect embedded into it. In many cases, our culture can be incorporated into the work we do, especially when we have live events and public forums, where we can showcase our songs and dances.

My culture is not just something that can be used as a fashion statement. It’s sacred, it’s pure and I’m grateful that I’ve had to privilege to really learn who I am, where I come from and what my potential can be for the next generation. I may not know a lot about my culture, but I know our customs, our values, and what I will do is learn all the aspects of where my bloodline comes from so that I can then learn our language which is almost completely lost. It’s important for my own world views to learn the language, so that one day I can help pass it down to those that want to learn and preserve our culture.