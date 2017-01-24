Loading ... Loading ...

I’ve been known to drop the F-bomb at parties – which is, perhaps, why I don’t get invited to many of them anymore. One would think that “feminism” would be a welcome conversation piece amongst my peers given that feminism reached peak pop-culture visibility in 2016. If I were to ask readers to close their eyes and picture a feminist, there would be a wealth of public figures to choose from. In September of last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed on as an ambassador to Emma Watson’s “He for She” campaign. Beyoncé offered up a definition of feminism to the readership of ELLE in a rare exclusive published April 4, 2016. Most memorably, until the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 8, many sat, champagne-in-hand, expecting that 2017 would be the year that the United States would celebrate its first woman president. Womp womp.

Feminism may have been one of 2016’s favourite buzz words, but those of us seeking to live out feminism in our daily lives can attest to the fact that behind the veneer of celebrity endorsement is a painfully fractured movement. My decade learning from some of Canada’s most active women’s liberationists has taught me, among many other things, that if there’s one thing feminists have in common, it’s the fact that women standing under the feminist banner agree on very little. Indeed, many Millennial feminists interpret Critical Race Theory scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw’s theory of intersectionality to mean that we should reject the idea that a truly inclusive feminism should centre women at all, and instead should fight against all oppressions of all people. Dropping the F-bomb at parties – or at the bar, or in the classroom, or in the workplace – gets one into trouble quickly. This is because when readers close their eyes and picture a “feminist,” chances are each one is thinking of a different type of person, espousing radically different politics.

I stumbled across the independent women’s movement in my late teens when I became friends with a single mom who was in the process of exiting Vancouver’s sex industry. I met Trisha Baptie, who later covered the Robert Pickton trial as a citizen journalist during a time where I needed somewhere to be and, more importantly, I desperately needed a story of hope to latch onto.

When I first began building relationships within a branch of Vancouver’s feminist community, I had to hit the ground running. “Ignorance” doesn’t even begin to describe my lack of feminist chops when Baptie connected me, shortly after I graduated high school in 2005 with bad-ass feminists doing critical work: activist Cherry Smiley of the Thompson and Navajo nations, head of the Canadian Association for Sexual Assault Centers Lee Lakeman, Meghan Murphy, editor of Feminist Current. I was lucky that they tolerated me at their events, with my scarcity of knowledge and my culturally appropriated footwear.

More than 10 years – and several catastrophic encounters in the Twittersphere – later, I’m a bit more comfortable traversing the massive chasms between branches of modern feminism. It’s precarious shit, but I hope you’ll join me for the remainder of the semester as I explore some of feminism’s most divisive subjects: What is “gender” and how do various sects within the movement define it? In opposition to Trump, should feminists hold their nose and join other equality-seeking movements even when these groups demonstrate misogynist behaviour? How do we navigate sexual expression in a society that oppressively hypersexualizes women and girls? I would also love, when possible, to answer readers’ questions as they pertain to feminism.

