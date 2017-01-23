Who You: Ted Hamilton

Loading ... Loading ...

Dr. Edward Hamilton, affectionately known as Ted, has an air of mystery about him. The co-chair of the School of Communication introduced himself as an Adonis to the crop of freshman entering the program at the Capilano University Street Party (CUSP) in Sept. 2014, and he has been a favourite of many students ever since. Mostly, Hamilton teaches media studies, public speaking and communication ideology, but he has a penchant for music.

His musical tastes differ to suit his moods and activities. Generally, he enjoys psychedelic space rock from the 1970s. The psychedelia drives his writing process. “I don’t care about genre, but I like to feel like I’m surrounded by it and it’s squeezing me in some way,” he said. But it was the institutional aspects of music that fascinated him when he was a student. Originally a pupil of English literature, Hamilton concentrated on the media and the institutional aspects of popular music when he was told about the magical world of communication studies. Many years later, he can now proudly say that one of his proudest moments was creating the Bachelor of Communication Studies degree program at CapU.

Hamilton has two ideas about what education should be used to achieve. Primarily, education should be used as job training to bolster the labour markets, but it should also be used for personal enhancement. For example, in his course, Society and New Media, he says that having an interest in digital media as a cultural thing will allow students to participate in conversation that won’t necessarily provide skills to put on a resume, but rather critical thinking skills that can be applied to learning other skills that are generally harder to develop, like analytical reasoning.

Hamilton has given numerous talks nationally and internationally about these ideas of the university as a social institution, and tries to apply those ideas about what an education’s purpose should be in his own classes. “I tend to think that there’s three things that can help people balance these notions in my classes,” he said. “I try to make it as intellectually challenging as I can but also as entertaining as I can. I don’t feel the need to separate education and entertainment. If people don’t take pleasure in coming to class, having a laugh every once in a while, then it’s hard to get people to focus on those things you’re trying to exercise in them to develop their critical thinking skills.”

Circulating the communication department at CapU, there is a rumour that Hamilton is in possession of a back tattoo. “I have many back tattoos as a matter of fact,” he said, wiping tears of laughter from his eyes. He is well aware of this rumour and likes to keep up the fascination that surrounds it. “To me, [the back tattoo] envelopes the concept of mystery which is important for teaching. You have to provoke people’s sense of wonder if you want to learn anything. If people are cynical they can’t learn anything, but if you create ambiguity and questions in people’s minds I think that opens people up to learning… Whether or not I have one, you know, I might. That is almost beside the point. You will never know.”