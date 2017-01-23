Uncapped Rail Jam returns for its fifth instalment

Loading ... Loading ...

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) will host the fifth annual Uncapped Rail Jam. The Cedar courtyard will be transformed into a replica ski slope for Capilano University’s talented skiers and boarders to show off their skills.

“Cap has many international students who may not be used to the cold and snow, so it’s an interesting event for all students and staff to watch,” said student organizer Carmina Tioseco.

The event has grown into something that students and faculty look forward to each January. It began as a classroom project for change in 2013 and has since evolved into an annual event with live music and food.

Each year, student organizers use the event to promote a cause. This year, Tioseco has chosen to tackle social justice and align with the Chill Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses board sports to provide developmental skills for youth.

“They focus on the resiliency of their participants to help them reach their full potential and see that there is a path out of their circumstances, whatever that may be,” said Tioseco, adding that there will be a representative from the Chill Foundation present at the Rail Jam to speak to students about their goals for creating positive social change. The CSU will also be collecting second-hand ski coats to redistribute to youth who can’t afford their own.

Above all, the Rail Jam is supposed to be fun, but each year it promotes a great cause as well. “If an event or anything can impact even five people, that’s five more people today that know about the cause than yesterday,” said Tioseco.

For more information, visit their Facebook page: CSU Uncapped Rail Jam for Social Change. Any students who wish to ski or board at the event must sign up by Jan. 25.