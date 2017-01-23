4shared


Uncapped Rail Jam returns for its fifth instalment

Annual event hosted by the CSU takes place Jan. 26 in the Cedar courtyard

0 Comment  23 Jan 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) will host the fifth annual Uncapped Rail Jam. The Cedar courtyard will be transformed into a replica ski slope for Capilano University’s talented skiers and boarders to show off their skills.

“Cap has many international students who may not be used to the cold and snow, so it’s an interesting event for all students and staff to watch,” said student organizer Carmina Tioseco.

The event has grown into something that students and faculty  look forward to each January. It began as a classroom project for change in 2013 and has since evolved into an annual event with live music and food.

Each year, student organizers use the event to promote a cause. This year, Tioseco has chosen to tackle social justice and align with the Chill Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses board sports to provide developmental skills for youth.

“They focus on the resiliency of their participants to help them reach their full potential and see that there is a path out of their circumstances, whatever that may be,” said Tioseco, adding that there will be a representative from the Chill Foundation present at the Rail Jam to speak to students about their goals for creating positive social change. The CSU will also be collecting second-hand ski coats to redistribute to youth who can’t afford their own.

Above all, the Rail Jam is supposed to be fun, but each year it promotes a great cause as well. “If an event or anything can impact even five people, that’s five more people today that know about the cause than yesterday,” said Tioseco.

For more information, visit their Facebook page: CSU Uncapped Rail Jam for Social Change. Any students who wish to ski or board at the event must sign up by Jan. 25.

Christine Beyleveldt
Written by
Christine Beyleveldt is our campus correspondent, which means you’ll find her covering all the stories, events and breaking news CapU can possibly throw at us. She may be the youngest person on staff but she certainly knows the most about the good old days of yore. A self-described world and Canadian history buff, her latest fascination has her hitting the Courier archives like they’re a library. We think she might be up to something…


Related Posts


CAPILANO RAIL JAM
January 28, 2015

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • THE WAR ON FEARROR
      Bill C-51 is the latest proposed legislation that is meant to address Canada’s stance against terrorism. However, Prime Minister Stephen …
    • LIL B
      For the sake of being politically incorrect, Remembrance Day 2014 will forever be remembered as the night The BasedGod touched …
    • PhasePhase
      Momentum and hype are certainly not issues for English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt. His debut album Phase comes off …
    • Thinking CapThinking Cap
    • DOPE AS HELLDOPE AS HELL
      rocrastination is widely defined as the act of delaying something in favour of less important activities. It’s also believed to …
    • Digital on the flyDigital on the fly
      On Aug 26, Capilano University launched its own free mobile app known as the “Cap App”. It contains the same …