Getting ahead of the competition

Graduation. It’s the day most students patiently wait more than four years for, the day that will finally make all of those sleepless nights, stressful group projects and unhealthy diets worth it. It’s the day that a piece of paper, promised before even registering in post-secondary, will reward promising, young pupils with their dream jobs. It’s also the day most students will find out that these were false promises.

Career Services at Capilano University is offering students free workshops that cover the foundation of successfully starting a career after their post-secondary education. The workshops, which are hosted annually, are designed for all students in any programs at CapU. “At the moment we have 10 workshops. It covers the whole career development component, starting with career exploration,” said Career Services manager Eileen Wang. According to Wang, the workshop topics were devised to align with the cycle of career development.

“Any career development takes process. For example, you cannot be a successful job searcher if you don’t have a clear career goal or you don’t have sufficient tools for employability,” she noted.

Although Career Services advisors already consult with students in person, Wang suggests that these workshops are opportunities for students to interact with each other, which can make the information easier to digest.

“If you put in the effort, just 10 times for 10 hours, you pretty much have a foundation for career development. I would highly recommend all students make that effort to go,” Wang continued. “Face to face, learning in a group, it can create invaluable learning opportunities and you can immediately ask questions.”

Employers occasionally change their recruitment processes. As a result, job hunting has become more difficult. Individuals are now required to find innovative ways to obtain interviews, let alone a job. One of the topics that will be covered this semester involves creating an online portfolio to market one’s skills and experiences to attract future employers. How to Write an Eye Catching LinkedIn Summary is one of two of their LinkedIn-focused sessions.

“With the development of media, most recruiters are now recruiting through LinkedIn,” explained Wang. “Before, we only told them how you can set up an account. Now, we teach them how you can have a vast presence in terms of what you put there to attract employers.”

Despite the growing demands for more qualified graduates, CBC reported earlier this month that the unemployment rate in BC dropped to 5.6 per cent last year compared to 6.2 per cent in 2015. This result shows a positive outlook for the working class. BC Student Outcomes, a department of BC Stats, which collects data from former post-secondary students, surveyed 2,206 CapU graduates between 2014 and 2016 and found that an estimated 85 per cent were in the labour force.

“I was surprised we had such a high number,” said Wang. Neighbouring institutions such as Kwantlen Polytechnic University sit on par to CapU in the rate of employed graduates, while Emily Carr University has an employment rate of 87 per cent.

Though using Career Services will not result directly in a dream position, it is a service that will give individuals the fundamental principles they need to succeed in their career of choice. “We definitely want [students] to take advantage of our resources because it’s free and there is in-person support,” said Wang.

The workshops will run from Jan. 17 to March 22 in Cedar 344.

Students are advised to register for the workshops prior to attending due to the limited space. Career Services are only able to accommodate 20 people for each session. Registration and additional information about the workshops can be found at Capilanou.ca/Access-Student-Workshops.