4shared


CSU Elections

Executive hopefuls state their cause

0 Comment  20 Mar 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


We caught up with some of the Executive candidates for this year’s Capilano Students’ Union elections and here’s what they had to say on why you should vote for them:

Editor’s Note: Andrew Willis, running for Vice-President Academic and Nesrin Bantan, running for Vice-President Student Life were unable to respond before our publishing schedule.

 

VPstudentlife_YatsPalat“My name is Yats. If you’ve seen me around campus, I’m the guy who’s always trying to talk to everyone, fist-bumping, laughing, sometimes pulling off some slick, but slightly embarrassing dance moves.

I’m a huge lover of sports, travelling and of course – partying. My biggest goal, if elected for VP Student Life, would be to improve the atmosphere at school for all of us.

Nobody wants to come to school and not have a fun time with some friends, as much as nobody wants to watch The Hangover 3 all over again.

But it still happens, and that’s going to be different if I get elected because I’m going to make some changes in the ‘fun’ department, and I can promise you that every single student is in for a very exciting year ahead. And remember…one universal truth about university life is ‘the teachers make you sleep during the day, and your friends don’t let you sleep at night.”

Yats Palat, running for Vice-President Student Life

 

VPequitysustainability_OwenSigurdsson“Hello, my name is Owen Sigurdsson and I am running for the position of Vice-President of Equity and Sustainability in the upcoming general election with the CSU. I ask for your support this coming election, as I have a great passion for environmental and social justice which I will be bringing to the board.

As well, I am serving as the current Environmental Justice Coordinator, so I have some experience navigating the waters of CSU politics. Vote “yes”, and I will try my best to make sure our campus is a thriving, sustainable, welcoming environment for everyone. Let’s let our wonderful university be a model for others as we strive towards a more sustainable and equitable future!”

Owen Sigurdsson, running for Vice-President Equity and Sustainability

 

VPfinanceservices_PerrySafari“I am very passionate about giving back to the community. My first semester at Capilano University led me to co-found a club that connects students to industry professionals to learn more about their career interests.

I co-founded this networking club for the same reason I am running for VP of Finance & Service; I advocate creating an optimal learning environment for students by making better on-campus spaces and activities. It is my desire to help empower students reach new heights in our school and extended community. I want to represent the voices of the student body.”

Perry Safari, running for Vice-President Finance and Services

 

“My name is Noah Berson and I am running for the VP of External Relations.  I believe there is great potential to improve the lives of every Capilano student. I will work tirelessly to reduce the stresses placed on Capilano students, on issues such as lack of housing and high tuition costs. I have several years’ experience in this field working with political lobbying organizations.

Capilano is a powerful political entity and whether it’s in the city halls of North Vancouver, in Victoria or even in Ottawa, I will strive to put Capilano Students interests first. Vote YES for NOAH BERSON.”

Noah Berson, running for Vice-President External Relations

Written by admin


Related Posts


Student Union Building to live or die by referendum result
March 20, 2017

CSU General Election: Will students vote yes or no?
March 20, 2017

Jullian Kolstee resigns from student union
March 14, 2017

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • Breaking the silenceBreaking the silence
      One of Capilano University’s most controversial student films is Kids Who Jump Off Bridges directed by fourth-year Motion Picture Arts …
    • The reign of NetflixThe reign of Netflix
      For most people, the end of November and the month of December can be the most stressful time of the …
    • Crossed pathsCrossed paths
      It’s a small world after all. From war torn Syria to Capilano University, two students travelled around the globe and …
    • Using peer-to-peer tutoring to change lives in Canada’s poorest postal codeUsing peer-to-peer tutoring to change lives in Canada’s poorest postal code
      For almost two decades, Capilano University’s Community Development and Outreach Department (CDO) has been providing residents in at-risk neighbourhoods the …
    • Who you: Chris HardcastleWho you: Chris Hardcastle
      Anyone who has taken a law class with Chris Hardcastle will tell you he’s hilarious. Aside from being a respected …
    • International house of pancakesInternational house of pancakes
      With the increasing number of Korean-owned businesses and even an unofficial Korea Town on North Road, it’s clear that the …