CSU Elections

We caught up with some of the Executive candidates for this year’s Capilano Students’ Union elections and here’s what they had to say on why you should vote for them:

Editor’s Note: Andrew Willis, running for Vice-President Academic and Nesrin Bantan, running for Vice-President Student Life were unable to respond before our publishing schedule.

“My name is Yats. If you’ve seen me around campus, I’m the guy who’s always trying to talk to everyone, fist-bumping, laughing, sometimes pulling off some slick, but slightly embarrassing dance moves.

I’m a huge lover of sports, travelling and of course – partying. My biggest goal, if elected for VP Student Life, would be to improve the atmosphere at school for all of us.

Nobody wants to come to school and not have a fun time with some friends, as much as nobody wants to watch The Hangover 3 all over again.

But it still happens, and that’s going to be different if I get elected because I’m going to make some changes in the ‘fun’ department, and I can promise you that every single student is in for a very exciting year ahead. And remember…one universal truth about university life is ‘the teachers make you sleep during the day, and your friends don’t let you sleep at night.”

Yats Palat, running for Vice-President Student Life

“Hello, my name is Owen Sigurdsson and I am running for the position of Vice-President of Equity and Sustainability in the upcoming general election with the CSU. I ask for your support this coming election, as I have a great passion for environmental and social justice which I will be bringing to the board.

As well, I am serving as the current Environmental Justice Coordinator, so I have some experience navigating the waters of CSU politics. Vote “yes”, and I will try my best to make sure our campus is a thriving, sustainable, welcoming environment for everyone. Let’s let our wonderful university be a model for others as we strive towards a more sustainable and equitable future!”

Owen Sigurdsson, running for Vice-President Equity and Sustainability

“I am very passionate about giving back to the community. My first semester at Capilano University led me to co-found a club that connects students to industry professionals to learn more about their career interests.

I co-founded this networking club for the same reason I am running for VP of Finance & Service; I advocate creating an optimal learning environment for students by making better on-campus spaces and activities. It is my desire to help empower students reach new heights in our school and extended community. I want to represent the voices of the student body.”

Perry Safari, running for Vice-President Finance and Services

“My name is Noah Berson and I am running for the VP of External Relations. I believe there is great potential to improve the lives of every Capilano student. I will work tirelessly to reduce the stresses placed on Capilano students, on issues such as lack of housing and high tuition costs. I have several years’ experience in this field working with political lobbying organizations.

Capilano is a powerful political entity and whether it’s in the city halls of North Vancouver, in Victoria or even in Ottawa, I will strive to put Capilano Students interests first. Vote YES for NOAH BERSON.”

Noah Berson, running for Vice-President External Relations