Costuming for Stage and Screen information session

Capilano University’s Costuming for Stage and Screen department is a bit of an enigma. It’s not surprising, given the program dwells in the basement of the Nat and Flora Bosa Centre.

Behind the scenes of every Motion Picture Arts (MOPA) and every Exit 22 production, a host of talented seamstresses and tailors labour meticulously over each individual costume. Whether it’s a Victorian hoopskirt or an interpretation of Catwoman’s leather jumpsuit, several of CapU’s hands spent hours stitching it together.

“[Costuming] is a unique program in Canada, and well regarded as a vital international industry,” remarked Karen Matthews, an instructor in the department. As a one-of-a-kind program, CapU costuming students have a range of opportunities available to them in stage, film and cosplay upon completion of the diploma.

There will be three information sessions for the costuming program throughout the semester, the first of which will be on Jan. 31 from 7 to 9 pm and requires an RSVP. The studio will also have an open house for keen tailors to explore on Feb. 25 along with the rest of the MOPA studios. Any prospective costuming students will have the chance to meet with an instructor and at least one student to learn about the resources at their disposal, admission requirements and a breakdown of the diploma’s structure.

“It is fun and they get to see all the wonderful projects and costumes that we construct for the stage and film productions and in class projects,” said Matthews. “The students are very proud of their work and rightly so.” Currently, they are hard at work placing the final touches on the 1970s-esque fashions that will be adorned by the cast of Fawlty Towers this February. Actors bring the characters on stage or screen to life, but it’s the costumes that truly bring out the essence of a dramatis personae.