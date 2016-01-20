﻿﻿Hello from the other side

Loading ... Loading ...

Dr. Leonard George didn’t go to New York to enjoy the sites of the world’s most famous city. He was there to talk to the dead.

The Capilano University Psychology professor spent part of the summer of 2013 in Lily Dale, New York, where he trained under world-renowned psychologist, Dr. Judith Rochester. Lily Dale is noted as a haven for the religion of spiritualism, and, according to George, the town is exclusive to spiritualists – and has been since 1848.

“One of my specialty areas in psychology is a field called anomalistic psychology,” George explained. This certain field focuses on the study of unusual experiences with a scientific psychological perspective, and George added that it also includes strange occurrences such as out of body, ESP and UFO abduction experiences.

These strange experiences are willingly sought out and studied by spiritualists. Spiritualists believe in some of the most popular aspects of the paranormal: the continuity of life and the interaction with the dead. This is where a spiritualist medium comes in.

“I’d always been curious about what mediums actually experience when they report that they’re interacting with dead people,” said George. “I figured the best way to find out would be to get some training myself, so I arranged for mentoring from a highly respected medium who lives in a town of spiritualists.”

Despite having no previous experiences in mediumship, George has practiced numerous forms of meditation and consciousness-exploring methods for many years. He cited this extensive history as a potential reason as to how he was able to seamlessly slip into a mediumistic trance state. “I was able to experience travel in a spirit world and meet beings there,” he said. However, the only one of George’s dearly departed that he was able to meet under the trance was his old cat Xanthia. According to Rochester, George had authentic contact with the other side, while as a psychologist George stated that he’d gone under an incredibly vivid visual and auditory mental imagery. During his training, George also had the opportunity to try and read people.

He recounted sitting across a complete stranger, going into a mediumistic trance and going deep into their innermost memories. “I had a vision of a small house in a forest,” George said, “The name ‘Mabel’ or ‘Annabelle’ came to me. The trees around the house were hung with ornaments. A wind was blowing, yet none of the ornaments fell off.”

George would later learn that the woman in his visions was a neighbour of his practice client.

Despite the training, George ultimately came away with no scientific proof that verified the religion of spiritualism. However, he’s not letting the lack of tangible takeaways discourage his interest in spiritualism. After all, the concept of afterlife has yet to be disproven either. “At least I know that I don’t know, and that’s something.”