﻿﻿Hello from the other side

CapU professor visits NY to talk to dead Americans
Dr. Leonard George didn’t go to New York to enjoy the sites of the world’s most famous city. He was there to talk to the dead.
The Capilano University Psychology professor spent part of the summer of 2013 in Lily Dale, New York, where he trained under world-renowned psychologist, Dr. Judith Rochester. Lily Dale is noted as a haven for the religion of spiritualism, and, according to George, the town is exclusive to spiritualists – and has been since 1848.
“One of my specialty areas in psychology is a field called anomalistic psychology,” George explained. This certain field focuses on the study of unusual experiences with a scientific psychological perspective, and George added that it also includes strange occurrences such as out of body, ESP and UFO abduction experiences.
These strange experiences are willingly sought out and studied by spiritualists. Spiritualists believe in some of the most popular aspects of the paranormal: the continuity of life and the interaction with the dead. This is where a spiritualist medium comes in.
“I’d always been curious about what mediums actually experience when they report that they’re interacting with dead people,” said George. “I figured the best way to find out would be to get some training myself, so I arranged for mentoring from a highly respected medium who lives in a town of spiritualists.”
Despite having no previous experiences in mediumship, George has practiced numerous forms of meditation and consciousness-exploring methods for many years. He cited this extensive history as a potential reason as to how he was able to seamlessly slip into a mediumistic trance state. “I was able to experience travel in a spirit world and meet beings there,” he said. However, the only one of George’s dearly departed that he was able to meet under the trance was his old cat Xanthia. According to Rochester, George had authentic contact with the other side, while as a psychologist George stated that he’d gone under an incredibly vivid visual and auditory mental imagery. During his training, George also had the opportunity to try and read people.
He recounted sitting across a complete stranger, going into a mediumistic trance and going deep into their innermost memories. “I had a vision of a small house in a forest,” George said, “The name ‘Mabel’ or ‘Annabelle’ came to me. The trees around the house were hung with ornaments. A wind was blowing, yet none of the ornaments fell off.”
George would later learn that the woman in his visions was a neighbour of his practice client.
Despite the training, George ultimately came away with no scientific proof that verified the religion of spiritualism. However, he’s not letting the lack of tangible takeaways discourage his interest in spiritualism. After all, the concept of afterlife has yet to be disproven either. “At least I know that I don’t know, and that’s something.”
Hi Carlo Javie
I read everything anyone outside of the movement writes primarily to set the records straight. As normal, I can say that you have not written facts about Spiritualism or mediumship; therefore, I would like to share a bit of my 56 years as a Spiritualist. After years of study I achieved ordination, certified medium certificate and National Spiritualist Teachers degree. For full info about me
http://www.marilynjawtry.com.
If Prof. George gave you the information as you have written, perhaps you can pass on to him the facts. First the word Spiritualism deserves due respect as any other religion by using a capital letter. It is a bona fide science, philosophy, and religion registered in the Washington, D.C. in l893. Since the word Spiritualism takes a capital so does a Spiritualist.
Second: Lily Dale wasn’t around in l848. It was founded in l875 as the Cassadaga Lake Free Assembly.
Third: We are in no way communicating with the dead. The physical body dies but the soul/spirit lives on.
Fourth: We do not read people. We are not acting as a psychic. We attune to a higher vibration and meet with the spirit entity who lowers their finer vibration to communicate information to the sitter. The medium is merely a channel. One does not have to go into a trance state. The trance state is reserved for communicating with advanced teachers for obtaining higher learning. Few trace mediums exist today. Trance is not going deep into their innermost memories but rather a state of consciousness in which elevated entities in the Spirit World communicate teachings, often previously unknown to humankind.
The actions you mention are not strange to those who have a full understanding of Spiritualism as well as the paranormal. For instance, Extra Sensory Perception was a proven by Dr. Josephine Rhine at Duke University in the l930s (He left to us many detailed books). Telepathy is a normal happening. It is just most folks call it all ‘coincidence’.
All of the phenomena of Spiritualism was deeply studied by the noted scientists (many who came to debunk it convinced themselves) of the Psychical Research Society of England as well as the American Psychical Research Society. The most famous scientists were a part of the movement and investigated it thoroughly. Some of the test mediums were studied for some 30 years.
To unfold one’s innate abilities it must begin by improving one’s soul level seeking spirituality wherever it can be found. He Natural Law expresses that like attracts like. Thus to attract the best, one must be the best one can be. Some erroneously think meditation provides contact with the spirit side of life. This is incorrect. The word meditate by Webster is “to ponder”. The Key to unfoldment is learning to go into the silence, attuning to one’s soul (a spark of the Divine). With proper training you will get all the proof one needs. The continuity of life is a fact; communication between the two spheres is a fact proven over and over again in ancient Spiritualism and likewise in Modern American Spiritualism that commenced in l848.
I sincerely remain
Rev. Marilyn J. Awtry, NST
Missionary