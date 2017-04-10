4shared


Thinking cap

Q: When Vancouver's wind speeds reach 80 km per hour, what do you hope gets blown away?

0 Comment  10 Apr 2017   Posted by admin

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


ThinkingCap_Issue20

Written by admin


Related Posts


Thinking Cap
March 14, 2017

Thinking Cap
March 8, 2017

THINKING CAP
October 6, 2015

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • The naked essenceThe naked essence
      Vancouver-based photographer Liz Rosa has always admired the female form, and she insists that her style of boudoir photography is …
    • EXPERIENCE VANCOUVEREXPERIENCE VANCOUVER
      When a community is vibrant, unique events demonstrating the plurality of personalities begin to take growth. The events are as …
    • WHO YOU? LOGAN QUINNWHO YOU? LOGAN QUINN
      Logan Quinn likes to describe himself as Tarzan out of the jungle, both in appearance and persona. Although his roots …
    • THE MEDIATORTHE MEDIATOR
      In the future, we’re led to believe that omnipotent super companies, the kind that in fiction stories occupy tall, soulless …
    • International house of pancakesInternational house of pancakes
      If you have a Filipino friend, chances are you have been to a Filipino party. If you’ve been to a …
    • Sex Toys R ‘UsSex Toys R ‘Us
      Ladies and gentlemen, at some point in your life, you or somebody you know has purchased a sex toy. Don’t …