Horoscopes
January 24, 2017
If your birthday is this week: And you still care about this after your 22nd birthday you need to get over yourself.
Andy Rice
Editor-in-Chief
Carlo Javier
Managing Editor
Kevin Kapenda
News Editor
Jessica Lio
Opinions Editor
Christine Beyleveldt
Campus Life Editor
Cristian Fowlie
Art Director
Therese Guieb
Community Relations Manager
Gabe Scorgie
Features Editor
Syd Danger
Layout Designer
Noah Penner
Multimedia Editor
Brandon Kostinuk
Web Coordinator
POSITION AVAILABLE!
Business Advisor
Justin Scott
Arts and Culture Editor