There’s no stopping Carmelle M’Bikata

Double and triple teams are nothing new for Carmelle M’Bikata.

All her life, the fourth-year forward of the Capilano Blues women’s basketball team has played the role of an offensive focal point. Being at the top of the opposing team’s scouting report is nothing new to her. “I’ve always been seen as one of the top offensive players so I’m comfortable doing that, and being seen as that,” M’Bikata said after a Tuesday afternoon practice.

The undefeated Blues have romped through the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) conference behind stellar defence and consistent scoring by committee. The team features four players in the league’s top 10 scorers. At the top of the list is the steady and dominant inside presence that’s helped pace the Blues to an impressive 10-0 record.

At 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, M’Bikata has been a reliable rock in the Blues’ offensive scheme. Her back-to-the-basket game has been damn near unstoppable. Her face-up game and quickness gives defenders fits. If teams decide to run double teams, M’Bikata is more than comfortable sharing the rock, “People are starting to double team me and it gives other people the opportunity to score when I kick it out to them.”

Whether it was intended or not, her game has been particularly conducive to the Blues’ offensive barrage from the outside. Simply put, teams cannot afford to let M’Bikata have her way in the post, but doubling her creates openings for the Blues’ host of 3-point shooters. If they miss, M’Bikata and frontcourt mate Karyn Nelson are more than reliable in cleaning the glass, particularly on the offensive end.

Like any great player, M’Bikata put in the work in the off-season. She cited mini-workouts and strict weight room routines as among the priorities on her plate this past off-season. Bringing up her physicality was also a focus. After 10 games, not only is M’Bikata leading the PACWEST in scoring, she also ranks fourth in rebounds. To add to her list of accomplishments, she also currently ranks second in the entire Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) in field goal percentage, making an extraordinary 67 per cent of her attempts – a stat made even more impressive considering her high usage rate. “This year, I focused more on my consistency to finish and my percentage to be higher when finishing around the basket,” she said.

After a relatively pedestrian showing (at least to her lofty standards) against the Douglas College Royals on Jan. 6, M’Bikata has come surging back with arguably three of her best games so far. She led the Blues to a 40-point decimation of the Columbia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats on Jan. 7, finishing with a season-high 26 points, missing only one of her 12 attempts on the floor. She also added seven rebounds, six of which were on the offensive end. A week later, she led the Blues past the Camosun Chargers 74-39, to a tune of 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Blues won their 10th straight victory in a home game against the Vancouver Island University Mariners on Jan. 14. After putting up 19 points and seven rebounds, M’Bikata was recognized as the PACWEST Basketball Athlete of the Week, as well as one of CCAA Athletes of the Week.

It’s not all offence, though. The Blues forward has also been playing a key role in the team’s best facet: their defence. “The focus this year, is to try to get the ball outside and not let the ball inside too much,” she said. “Fronting the post has been a big deal for us and to try to limit the ball from going inside.”

For M’Bikata, the Blues’ elite defence has been the sum of the terrific work that the team has been doing, as well as the scheme that the coaches have devised. She particularly singles out their chemistry on the defensive end as arguably their best tool. “Our communication when there’s screens, calling out screens, switching things that we’re supposed to switch, staying on when we need to stay on.”

The undefeated Blues still have a long road to go before they reach their end-goal, but coming close to gold last year has provided the team with an insatiable desire to compete and claw their way to the PACWEST championship. “Most of us last year were able to play in the championship game; really off that we got a taste of how it feels to play, and obviously, the step back for not winning,” M’Bikata said. “We know what it takes to win. Just focusing on the little things in practice and making sure we get better with the little things and control what we can.”

Beyond the Blues’ basketball goals is a message that head coach Ramin Sadaghiani has instilled with the team, a mantra that stays with every player, starter or bench. “Ramin always tells us that yeah ball is great and what not but you’re also a student first and keeping up your grades is important,” M’Bikata said.

The Blues continue their five-game home stand on Thursday, Jan. 26, where they’ll put their 10-game winning streak on the line against Quest University Kermodes. They play the Langara Falcons on Friday, Jan. 27, and tip off for their final home game of the season Feb. 2, against the CBC Bearcats.