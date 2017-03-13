The silver lining

Loading ... Loading ...

Reiko Ohama was understandably blunt when discussing the outcome of this year’s Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) gold medal game.

It’s been nearly a week since the Capilano Blues women’s basketball team fell to the Douglas College Royals in the championship, and the second-year shooting guard’s “pretty disappointed” sounded quite a bit like an understatement.

“We beat ourselves,” she said.

The Blues wanted to defend like crazy. Being the best defensive unit in the PACWEST was a goal repeatedly reiterated by all members of the team, from the coaching staff to every player on the roster. For pretty much the entire 2016-2017 season, they did exactly just that.

“I think its something to really be proud of,” Ohama said about their defensive accomplishments. In 18 regular season games, the Blues only allowed 51 points per game from their opponents. The number is even more impressive when juxtaposed with their own 71 points per game average.

With a victory margin of 20 points per game, the Blues handily dismantled nearly every opposition they faced. In fact, there were only three instances this past season where the Blues allowed more than 60 points – an out-of-character 95-78 loss to Camosun College Chargers on Feb. 11, a 77-68 win in the final game of the regular season against the Langara Falcons and the 70-63 loss to Douglas College Royals in the gold medal game.

Building a defensive identity was the plan all along. The Blues not only featured hard working players that excelled in a variety of schemes, they also had the right mix of perimeter and post defenders. Their backcourt featured a host of guards who could pressure ballhandlers into mistakes and fight through screens in the pick and roll, while their post and wing players shone in clogging the lanes and eliminating entry passes from opposing teams.

Their defence was also boosted by two dogged defenders who took pride in their work. Point guard and PACWEST Second Team All-Star Ashley De La Cruz Yip was considered by many as among the best defenders in the conference, using her quickness and tenacity to suffocate the opposing team’s ballhandlers.

The other top notch defender was Ohama.

Against the Falcons on Jan. 27, Ohama put together one of the best performances by a Capilano Blues basketball player all season. The shooting guard had 25 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, while shooting 43 per cent from the field, and hitting 10 out of 11 free throws. Although her offensive output from that particular game was marvellous, it was her composure and defensive effort that really helped the Blues secure the victory. “I kind of take pride in my defence,” she said.

After dominating the PACWEST throughout the season, the Capilano Blues came into the provincial championships as the favourite to win the gold medal and claim the conference’s only spot in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) national championships. After getting a bye in the first round, the Blues made quick work of the Chargers in the second round behind an incredible 18-rebound performance (in just 16 minutes) by forward Karyn Nelson. The Blues also benefited from some hot shooting, as combo guard Brittany Wertman knocked down four three-pointers en route to 18 points off the bench.

The final game was a little bit different. The testy contest featured 42 total foul calls on both teams, a combined total of 47 offensive rebounds and 55 free throw attempts between the Blues and the Royals. Late in the second period, as the Royals started to pull away, it was Ohama, who provided the Blues with some much-needed jolt of energy. “I just knew we needed to score some points and they gave me open looks so I just took what the defence gave me,” she said. Ohama finished the game with 19 points and four rebounds, even when complemented by 16 points and 16 rebounds from PACWEST Player of the Year Carmelle M’Bikata and another stand out performance by Nelson (12 points and 13 rebounds), but the gold just wasn’t in the cards. “I felt like we beat ourselves because when we look at the scoresheet, we missed our free throws, we missed open layups,” Ohama said.

Although a provincial gold medal wasn’t waiting at the end of the Blues’ historic 16-2 season, youth and experience have the Capilano Blues women’s basketball program poised to compete for years to come.