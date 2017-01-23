New year has women’s volleyball team firing on all cylinders

Loading ... Loading ...

It took a while but the talented Capilano Blues women’s volleyball team seem to have finally started to scratch the surface of their true potential – and it couldn’t have come at better timing.

After falling to the University of Fraser Valley Cascades before the winter break, the Blues have come roaring back by winning four straight in conference play, and winning two out of three exhibition games in San Diego. Now at 11 wins and five losses, the Blues sit comfortably in the third seed of the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), tied with the Vancouver Island University Mariners, and just two points behind top-seed Douglas College Royals. “I think everyone just realized we only have a couple months left, so why hold back,” said fifth-year setter and team captain Sarah Hughes. “Everyone has the same end goal in mind and I think as we inch closer to the end it gets girls really excited and it makes them work harder.”

The Blues’ play has been paced by a solid mix of steady veterans and upstart newcomers. Fifth-year right side hitter and two-time All-Canadian Kira Sutcliffe continues her excellent Blues career by once again ranking as among the best offensive players in the PACWEST. As of week-nine of conference play, Sutcliffe places in the top five in both kills and total offense. Third-year middle blocker Danae Shephard continues her ascent as one of the PACWEST’s premier defensive forces, once again ranking in the top three in blocks. One of the team’s bright new additions has been third-year transfer Tyneille Neufeld. The left side hitter and libero quickly became one of the team’s key rotation players, and has also made herself visible in a variety of stat sheets.

For Hughes, the surging Blues have benefited most from the terrific play of the entire collective. Veterans and young players alike have been consistent in contributing toward the team’s goals. “Honestly, I think everyone has had her shining moments where they have stood out,” she said. “Throughout the season, everyone has worked equally hard and everyone pushes each other everyday to be the best they can be which is awesome to see.”

Over the winter break, the Blues were not only able to recollect and recover from the initial grind of the season, they were also able to take time out to further bond and train as a team. The Blues travelled to San Diego for a small minicamp that saw the team win two out of three exhibition games. “It was super helpful,” Hughes said about the break. “We still have practices and workouts but it’s nice to have a little break to regroup. It’s a good time to get all the kinks out because there is no pressure with having games.”

The Blues are now entering a crucial stretch in their schedules as they look to carry their momentum all the way to the provincial tournament. Their final eight games are set against teams in contention for the final four playoff spots – including the Mariners and the Royals. Focus is going to be key in their arduous road to the playoffs. Hughes attests that the team would need to work on minimizing in-game errors in the upcoming stretch – a habit she believes will develop in their impending practices. “I think this will start happening more at our practices. If we keep everyone accountable of their errors during practices, it will help during games.”

Once the Blues put it all together, they offer a group of players that can be as dangerous as any come playoff time. We are a very hardworking team with lots of talent,” said Hughes. “Sometimes I think the girls forget how good they can be.”