Men’s volleyball team face tall task ahead

Currently sitting at six wins and 10 losses, the Capilano Blues men’s volleyball team find themselves fighting an uphill battle to secure their first playoff berth since the 2013-2014 season. Fortunately for the Blues, the competitive Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) conference not only leaves a small margin of error, it also minimizes the separation of teams. After 16 games, the Blues stand only two points behind the fourth seed – the lowest denominator they need to claim to punch their tickets to the provincial tournament.

This season has given the young Blues their fair share of ups and downs. The team has alternated losing streaks with winning streaks, and has been unable to gather momentum other than a four-game run in early November. The issues with consistency, however, can be attributed with the team’s incredible youth. The roster features only three players with at least two years of experience on the collegiate level of athletics – they don’t even have a single fourth-year, much less a fifth-year player. Despite this, the Blues’ youthful exuberance has had its moments. This season, the Blues have staked their claim as the only team to hand a loss to the vaunted program of the Vancouver University Island Mariners – an unforgettable home win that saw the Blues coming back from the brink of defeat on Nov. 18.

“I think that because we have had some very strong finishes to games we can use that confidence that we can play with and beat any team in our division,” said second-year setter and co-captain Simon Friesen. “It’s a lot easier said than done, but we are aiming and on track to reach our peak potential during provincials.”

One of the silver linings for the Blues as they prepare for the crucial stretch towards the provincials is their play in close games. This season, the Blues have managed to pull off the victory in three out five games that came down to the wire, exhibiting their poise and maturity under pressure. “This team is also very strong defensively, so if we can continue to develop the other parts of our game then we will be very difficult to play against,” said Friesen.

The youth of the roster has also created a tighter bond for the team. For Friesen, the way the players coalesced as a unit stands as one of the more meaningful developments of the season. “What has surprised me about this team so far is how quickly we were able to bond and become really good friends off the court,” he said.

With eight games left in the season, the Blues are looking to put it all together and make a strong impression in arguably the most crucial portion of the year. They are two games out of the fourth and final playoff spot, and their next games are slated against the College of the Rockies Avalanche, a team with an identical 6-10 record. “In my opinion the way we get to the next level of play is by being more consistent in our energy level,” said Friesen. “We are a team that plays best when we are having fun, so if we can keep our spirits high on the court we will have a better chance to be successful.”

The road won’t be getting any easier for the Blues, as the rest of their games are set against higher seed teams, but the games still have to be played and confidence in teamwork can be as strong a weapon as any. For Friesen, the team’s unity, just might be one of their biggest trump cards. “This team is one of the closest groups I have ever been a part of, and it helps us to practice and play as one group.”