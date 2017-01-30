For the love of the games

Loading ... Loading ...

Students and members of the Capilano University community may have noticed the strange abundance of home games for both Capilano Blues basketball teams. In January alone, the two teams have each played five games in the Sportsplex – a far cry from the one game they both played at home in the entirety of the first semester.

Although more home games are traditionally welcome news, the imbalance in schedule does pose certain challenges to the people that make sure the games happen: the Blues Athletic Department. “Why we were imbalanced that way this year is kind of unknown, but every year it sort of changes, so last year we actually had a schedule that was pretty good, pretty balanced for us,” said Chris Raeside, athletic events and sports development officer. “I think its just one of those things, like any other system, there’s a variation and this year has sort of had that variation that’s a little bit streaky.”

Per Raeside, one of the contributing factors to the imbalance might be due to the departure of one of the Pacific Western Athletic Association’s (PACWEST) staff members. Another potential factor could be the controversial removal of varsity athletics at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and their subsequent withdrawal from the PACWEST.

Regardless of reason, the scheduling has given the Blues department some challenges that the staff, admittedly, were more than ready to take on.

On Jan. 14, the Sportsplex hosted a rare set of back-to-back games, as both basketball and volleyball teams were scheduled to play at home. Normally, the basketball teams play in the evenings, with the women’s team tipping off at 6 pm and the men’s team starting play at 8 pm. On this particular day, however, the women’s team saw themselves playing at noon and the men’s team played at 2 pm. The anomaly was further compounded by the fact that both basketball teams had just played their previous game the night before. “Basketball plays the evening game, and then they play that afternoon game, so it’s a quicker turnaround,” said Raeside, “but that’s where having Jamie Johnson on board as the athletic therapist… really comes in and helps the team make that quick recovery.”

For Raeside, keeping the spirits of the staff up, and proper preparation, are essential for days like these.

“I try and schedule [games] as two separate events,” he said. “There are longer days, but we’re all passionate about what we do and love what we do, and it usually just happens once or twice a year, so in those days you make sure you get a good sleep and be ready to work in the games.”

Logistics, however, could still pose a problem. One of the biggest challenges that the Blues staff face when the basketball and volleyball teams are all playing at home is the changeover in set up.

“Moving from basketball into volleyball, the set up for the two sports is slightly different,” Raeside said.

Another challenge is the increased amount of post-game documentation the Blues have to send over to PACWEST after the games. Simply put, doubling the amount of games in a day doubles the amount of work for the Blues department.

Yet, having overloaded game days never discourages the staff.

“I actually kind of enjoy them because they don’t come around all the time,” Raeside admitted. “There’s an extra energy in the air, you get to spend the whole day in the Sportsplex and be around sports all day. I guess I kind of look forward to the challenge and hopefully having a good game day when it’s all said and done.”