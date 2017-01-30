A star in the making

Loading ... Loading ...

It didn’t take long for Tyneille Neufeld to start making a difference for the Capilano Blues women’s volleyball team. As of Week 10 of conference play, the third-year transfer leads the team in digs and ranks second in both kills and total offensive stats. Despite being a new face to a team full of established veterans, Neufeld managed to quickly inject herself into the team’s core rotation.

For Neufeld, the immediacy of her contribution is all about her quick development of belonging to the Blues family. Before she even flew to North Vancouver, she was already messaging Blues co-captain and right side hitter Kira Sutcliffe.

“Kira contacted me first actually and we developed a connection through messaging,” Neufeld said. “Right away I knew she was going to be a good friend of mine and then, when I came out here, she was very quick to get me involved in fun group things we did.”

The prospect of playing volleyball was integral to Neufeld’s decision to attend Capilano University. It was the same principle she followed when she graduated high school.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Neufeld spent her first collegiate year in Thompson Rivers University and played for the TRU Wolfpack.

“Wherever I was moving was determined on whether I could play volleyball there or not,” she recalled. “TRU was good because they were in the developmental phase of their team, so I was able to go in there easily.”

Personal circumstances cut Neufeld’s time with the Wolfpack short and led her back home to Manitoba where she spent her second year in Brandon University, a stint that also wound up being short-lived.

“I wasn’t happy moving back to Manitoba and my whole family was moving out to BC… So, we kind of moved together as a family.”

A sought-after student-athlete, Neufeld’s decision to attend Capilano was supported by her former coaches from TRU.

“They highly recommended Cal [Wohlford] as a coach so that was a huge determining factor,” she said.

As displayed by her stats and quick integration to the starting line-up, Neufeld’s transition to the Blues, and the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) conference, has been relatively free of hiccups.

One of the biggest reasons to her easy move was the close-knit family culture that emanates out of the Blues program.

“Obviously, there are norms to the team and everything, like you should stay connected with each other, when you want to hang out in the weekend its typically with your team,” she said. “That’s a lot of fun to have that set group of friends, that family.”

For Neufeld, change is also in the very position she plays. Unlike CapU, which plays in the PACWEST conference of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), TRU played under the Canada West Universities Athletic Association (CWUAA) conference of the national league formerly known as the Canadian Interuniversity Sports (CIS) – now unfortunately rebranded as “U-Sports”.

While Neufeld plays the left side position for the Blues, her skills are augmented by her experience playing in the libero position during her stint in the CIS.

On the court, the multi-skilled Neufeld cites her defence and her passing as the best aspects of her game, claims that are backed up by her high ranking in both digs and total offensive stats. And although Neufeld states that her offence still has ways to go, her 129 kills in 55 sets played ranks second only to Sutcliffe among the entire team.

Despite quickly establishing herself as one of the Blues’ budding stars, Neufeld admits that her leadership, particularly her openness to being vocal, is an aspect of her on-court personality that’s still growing.

“I’m not the most vocal necessarily because I let that fall to Kira and Sarah who are the actual captains of the team,” she said, “I’m trying to be a leader on the team because Cal is prepping me for next year.”

Fortunately, there are no shortages of role models on the Blues.

“From Kira, she’s very good with organizing the team. On the court too she’s a dominant player, so from her I’m trying to learn how to be a dominant player as well,” Neufeld said. “Sarah, she always has the right words to say to motivate the team. So, I’m trying to learn from them.”

Last semester, Neufeld performed admirably despite the workload of five courses and a shift once a week at Seymour’s Pub. This time around, with a slightly better schedule, she’s looking to be even better prepared for the final push towards the playoffs.