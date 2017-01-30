A family affair

Loading ... Loading ...

Having the best offence in the league has certainly been a key for the Capilano Blues women’s basketball team’s undefeated 12-0 record in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) conference, but it is their defence that the team credits for their success.

“Our goal was to be the top defensive team in the league,” said assistant coach Chris Weimer – a goal they have achieved thus far.

Currently, the team allows the fewest points per game in the league, with opposing teams averaging a measly 45.9 points per game against the Blues. They are also holding their opponents to the third lowest shooting percentage and the lowest three-point shooting percentage per game this season. This defensive dominance is achieved by a full throttle and in-your-face defensive style and scheme.

Although the Blues apply an intense amount of pressure on the opposing teams, they’re not necessarily hunting for steals – they simply stop teams from scoring. They emphasize high-intensity on-ball pressure that leads to other teams losing control of the games, not being able to run their set offences and getting flustered and distracted by the defensive onslaught being dished out by the Blues.

“We really work on positional defence, we like the perimeter [players] to keep the ball in front of them – we don’t like getting beat off the perimeter,” said Weimer. “Our goal is to make every team uncomfortable. We try to push teams from their spots,” he added.

According to Weimer, the Blues play in a man-to-man style defence 90 to 95 per cent of the time. Not only does the team feel strongest in this style, they also have a number of different presses that they run, all of which are man-to-man.

While the team’s one-on-one style defence means each player is responsible for guarding a designated player on the opposing team, they rely heavily on one another for this to be successful. This leads to the team playing as one defensively.

“We play as a unit, so individual defence isn’t really our focus,” Weimer said.

The Blues’ intense style of defence tends to wear teams out, something that Weimer feels the Blues benefit from. While other teams may have a strong starting five, Weimer feels that Capilano’s deep bench is one of the team’s strongest assets.

“We’ve got so much depth on our team, we’re able to roll kids in every three or four minutes that are fresh,” he said.

While the roster’s talent runs deep, Weimer identified one player who has been a defensive force all season. Ashley “Ace” Dela Cruz Yip may lead the league in assists, but she truly shines on the defensive end.

“She’s our lockdown defender,” said Weimer. “If a team’s top player is a one, two, or a three, we put her on them. We played Douglas and she was on their three – shut her down,” he said.

While this is a role many would be nervous in, Dela Cruz Yip embraces it.

“For me, there’s a lot of pride in it,” she said.

She credits former Blues teammate Jennafer Palma as a role model of sorts, someone who she was able to see thrive in the same position before her.

“[Palma] was always the lockdown defender… and she took so much pride in that. I think I learned a lot from her in taking pride in that and being able to say ‘hey, I kept this player who usually scores 15 to 20, I kept her to five points in the whole game,’ and that’s something to be really proud of.”

Although the Blues are currently undefeated, they still must finish the second half of their season, and hope to do so emphatically. One thing the team remains conscious of is the need to stay on top of their game. “Taking it a game at a time and not looking too far ahead,” as Weimer said. “Once you’re 10 and 0 you need to figure out how to be humble,” Dela Cruz Yip added.

For the Blues, however, this season has transcended basketball and has become a “family affair,” as Weimer likes to call it. “It’s everybody supporting each other, it’s all about support,” he said.

This mindset is not lost on the team and contributes to their defensive strength. “We trust in each other that for 24 seconds we can play solid defence, get the board, then we’re away,” said Dela Cruz Yip.

With a loss in the finals of last year’s provincials, the girls have played with a newfound conviction this year. “We’re hungry and we’ve found our confidence and rhythm,” Dela Cruz Yip remarked.

With the season looking more promising with each game that passes, the team knows they can’t forget what has gotten them this far. “Our defence, that’s the thing, that’s what it’s been this year,” said Weimer. “Our defence leads to offence, it all comes from our defence,” he added.

Weimer believes that this could be the year the team wins the provincial title and advances on to the nationals. “Yeah, at this point we’re good enough to do it,” he said. “But you never know, you’ve got to stay focused, you’ve got to be ready.”

This sentiment is one shared by Dela Cruz Yip.

“We have every single piece. We have shooters, we have good penetrators, we have a big inside game, and our defence is even better than that – and that’s saying a lot.”