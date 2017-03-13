Zoe’s baked goods

Loading ... Loading ...

Making macarons can be a tricky procedure. Their batter can be quite delicate and the most minor of missteps can lead to the pastry coming out deflated, too crunchy or even hollowed.

Despite failing time and time again to create a perfect macaron, Zoe Goode persevered. It wasn’t until after her seventh downfall that she finally got it right. “I’m pretty proud of that one, that was a big baking moment for me,” she said with glee. “I finally can say that I’ve mastered the macaron.”

Baking has been a part of Goode’s life since she was a child. The former Capilano University student used to find herself in the kitchen with her mother, helping her make cookies or mix the batter. When she wasn’t learning little tricks in the kitchen, she was tuned in to some of the Food Network’s classic cooking shows, getting inspired by the likes of Anna Olson, Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. In the seventh grade, Goode started baking on her own – from then on, the fascination became a passion. “It’s definitely something that I use as a creative release,” she said. “If I’ve had a tough day at school, or at work, or if I have any spare time and I want to do something, then I’m usually baking.”

Soon, Goode started to document her creations, using Instagram to exhibit some of her most scrumptious pastries. Little did she know, the power of social media would actually lead her into creating her very own independent baking order service, operating in conjunction with her Instagram account: @zoebakez. “I started gaining followers and people started finding out that I was a skilled baker, and people started hiring me for orders and parties,” she said.

Right off the bat, Goode was put to the test. Her first order was for a large party and called for her to bake 150 cupcakes. Despite the tedious and time-consuming task, Goode gained fulfillment from the end product – she also saw potential. “It felt so good to be able to show off what I can do,” she said. “That’s when I kind of realized that maybe this was something that I can get into more.”

Currently studying communications at SFU while minoring in publishing, Goode aims to combine elements of her love for the culinary arts with her education and affinity for design. “My dream would be to do page design layout for something related to baking or food – or managing visual and digital communications for a bakery, so being able to combine design, food photography and layout all into one,” she said. “My passion is baking, but the career I would love to do is design.”

Like any full-time university student, Goode can be faced with the problems of time. It doesn’t help that she almost never turns down an order. “I’m in school four days a week and I’m working three days a week and I take on whatever baking orders I can,” she said. “I’m normally finding myself scrambling or even sacrificing my schoolwork to accommodate my passion just because I want to do that more than I want to do my schoolwork.”

Another challenge she faces is the amount of control she has with deadlines and time management. “When someone needs something, like on a Monday maybe, and I’ll have an exam that evening, I can’t really ask them to change the date of their event,” she admitted. “It’s not really flexible when people have special requests, but I always try to make it work.”

For Goode, the fulfilling reactions from the people she bakes for are almost synonymous with the little surprises one gets when their baked goods turn out perfectly. Recently, Goode’s friend found out about her work and requested a “bear cake” for her dad. Goode had never crafted such a thing before, but just like in her quest to bake the perfect macaron, she persevered and found a way.

“She came and picked it up and she was almost in tears because she was so happy about it how it turned out,” she said. “It’s kind of a rewarding moment to show my talent and make them happy, so that was really nice.”