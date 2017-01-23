We the Norts

Loading ... Loading ...

John Moir knows that unlike the cities of California, Vancouver isn’t conducive to prospering great success in skateboarding. It’s just that he didn’t let that stop him and nearly a dozen friends from producing Norts, one of the most popular skateboarding videos to come out of North Vancouver.

“[Skateboarding is] like my favourite thing in the world, it’s the one thing I’m really passionate about,” he said. Nearly two years after the original Norts video, Moir and his friends are celebrating the launch of Norts 2, with its physical release impending before the end of January.

Moir is a recent graduate of Capilano University, completing his business marketing certificate last fall. His roots, however, are deeply ingrained in the North Vancouver culture. One might even recognize the hyper-local slang he used as title for their film. “A nort is kind of like a local term for a dork,” he said. Having spent his formative high school years at Seycove Secondary, Moir and his friends found a sense of attachment and nostalgia with the slang.

Essentially, the skateboarding crew stripped away the negativity associated with “nort” and turned it into an emblem.

A skateboarding film is akin to a hip-hop cypher, or a basketball highlight reel. A skater’s footage is condensed into a strict allotment of time that is ultimately included in a greater mash up of scenes. Each skater is also granted their own background music to accompany their reel. Then, respective footage of everyone is spliced together to compile an hour-long skateboarding film.

For Moir, production for the first iteration of Norts began in spring of 2013. The group even found a way to shoot footage for a side video in Shenzhen, China in April 2014 – to accommodate an aesthetic desire for vibrancy. Little did they know that a simple skateboarding trip to China had serious ramifications on boosting their rep. “Some of our friends are sponsored and are really good, while we’re just average dudes that work normal jobs or go to school, so when people saw that we’re going to China, they thought that was pretty cool, because most of the time its only sponsored people, teams, or brands that go there,” he explained.

According to Moir, most skateboarding films to come out of Vancouver aim to be premiered at the Rio Theatre, but Norts took an unconventional, but ultimately fruitful route of premiering at the Penthouse Strip Club. The crew was able to get their rental fee waived off after bringing in nearly 200 people and accounting for tremendous liquor sales. The release of Norts 2 earlier this year brought in approximately 300 people. “All that starting from just a small group of friends skating in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, and then moving out to East Vancouver along with knowing people, networking and meeting people, that kind of just started the whole image,” Moir said.

Despite the painstaking filming process, Moir keeps Norts as genuine as possible. The film has an abundance of falls and its host of reaction scenes add a sense of naturality and a down-to-earth type of comedy to the entire product.

In terms of marketing, physical copies of Norts were sold for $10. Norts 2, on the other hand, will be available in local skateboarding shops for $5. “There’s definitely no reason to try and profit. Sure I’d love a bit of profit, but that’s not my goal whatsoever. My goal is to just let people see a video that we filmed for almost a year-and-a-half and put a lot of work into,” said Moir. “It’s still a passion project. It might be better known now but it’s still just an independent, friendly video that I don’t want to gain profit from.”

Although Moir fully understands the geographical and economical boundaries that inhibit Vancouver’s skateboarding culture from transcending its current state, he knows that every endeavour in a passion project is still very much worth a shot. “There’s a lot of skateboarders in Vancouver that kind of try so hard to make it,” he said, “Whereas the best Vancouver skateboarder has about 5,000 of himself in California.”

“As much as I would love to be a filmmaker for Nike and travel the world, realistically, I just want Norts to be seen as a crew of skateboarders in Vancouver that have fun, don’t take themselves too seriously, but can still make an entertaining and well-made video.”

It’s almost representative of the very principle of skateboarding: get up, no matter how times you may fall, and keep on skating.