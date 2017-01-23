Visions of success

Loading ... Loading ...

Vancouver-based band, Mellt, recently released their new EP titled Visions on Jan. 12, captivating the Lower Mainland with their hypnotic melodies. The local artists have been painting the area with colourful tracks since the summer of 2014.

Formed in a West Vancouver basement, the four-piece alternative-psychedelic-rock band currently consists of Chris Smith (lead vocals, guitar, keyboard, bass), James Porter (guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals), Jamie Turner (drums, drum pad) and Nikki Lax (bass). The group vigorously recorded their first self-titled EP that summer, releasing it on Bandcamp in January of 2015.

Mellt has performed at a range of Vancouver venues from university stadiums, to bars and pubs, and classic house ragers. They have opened for acts such as Oh Wonder and Vince Staples and landed a radio interview with Y57 for Co-op Radio 100.5FM in March of 2015. “The group is both really a serious endeavor and passion project,” said Smith.

As a student in the highly competitive and well-known Capilano University Motion Picture Arts (MOPA) program, lead vocalist Smith has found himself in a difficult position balancing both his full-time commitment to the intense school work and all that comes with being in an up-and-coming band, including late night gigs, keeping up with social media and writing and recording music.

“I manage with a whole lot of sleepless nights,” Smith said while cracking a smile. “I try my best to manage time the best I can when it comes to the heavy course load with school, the band, and other factors, but the lack of sleep is necessary at times.”

With MOPA being such a creativity-heavy program, Smith recognizes the benefits from the experience he has gained at CapU. “By being in a program like this, it’s made me a more technical person, and made me more attentive to the writing I do both within the program and creatively outside, with the band,” he said.

The newly reformed sound heard on Visionshas been getting positive reviews, being well-received by both older fans and listeners tuning in for the first time.

“With Visions, Mellt is starting something new. Our sound is edging more into a psychedelic sort of sound with more electronic vibes,” Smith said, comparing Mellt’s past sound to the new EP.

Visions became a project at the beginning of the summer of 2015, where it was recorded in Smith’s basement, and was later mixed in Fader Mountain Studios in Vancouver with Kieran Wagstaff. “Kieran was great to collaborate with… Great guy, really.”

But the process wasn’t all smooth sailing. “The hardest part about [Visions], was just how long it took. The entire process took a year and a half,” said Smith. “My car got broken into and my laptop was stolen in Seattle, when I was there visiting some friends, so we had to re-do a lot of stuff.”

Throughout the four track EP, Visions creates soundscapes using 70s-sounding bass with a brighter attack, and warm, filled-out keyboard and guitar parts. “As he floated up, he saw his own two eyes,” sings Smith in the first song titled “Glow.”

The spacious-sounding tune creates a trippy sort of space, resembling an out-of-body experience. Throughout the rest of the EP with songs “Keep Us Apart,” “Ocean” and “Fool of You”, Mellt locks in a good groove with laid back drumming, funk-inspired guitar flourishes, ethereal keyboard and echoey phrases – all wrapping the audience in a hallucinatory blanket.

“Our musical influences for Visions include artists like Tame Impala, Foals, Glass Animals and even Radiohead,” said Smith. The vocals are reminiscent of the forceless sound heard on Tame Impala’s 2010 album, Innerspeaker, with sweeping sounds of reverb and delay.

“The inspiration behind the EP was the love of making music together. We kinda wrote it as we recorded. Re-recorded, re-recorded, re-recorded,” Smith recalled with a laugh. “My favorite song has got to be “Fool of You.” The rest of the band, I’ve heard, also really likes “Keep Us Apart”,” he added.

Mellt held their release party for Visions on Jan. 14 at The Media Club, along with guests Mr. Stee and Fat Purple Fig. With a great turnout, the night met Mellt with the success we’re likely to see continue in their musical endeavours to come.

Stream Visions on Soundcloud, Bandcamp, and all other official stores and streaming services, including their new website: mellt.ca.