The television is being revolutionized

It has been about a decade since Phillip Djwa started working in the television industry. The Capilano University instructor not only splits his time between the Motion Picture Arts (MOPA) and the Illustration/Design: Elements and Applications (IDEA) programs, he is also the founder of Agentic Digital Media, a web development agency that specializes in design, strategy and the promotion of social change in digital platforms like film and television.

The Netflix Revolution

The television landscape is like an organic entity. It is constantly shifting and, at times, its very fabric is altered. Although these changes often occur in long stretches of time and as minuscule, near-inconspicuous details, the ones happening now are becoming more and more evident.

For Djwa, at the forefront of this revolution is Netflix. “I feel like the shows on Netflix have broken a lot of barriers around what we considered was appropriate for network television,” he said. “That’s [an] interesting kind of freedom, the storylines and the way in which shows have developed.”

For television writers, the way Netflix has tackled traditional run time might be one of the streaming platform’s more significant contributions. Network television shows that are given the 30-minute time slot tend to have 22 minutes’ worth of content, with the remaining eight dedicated to commercials and advertisements. For hour-long television shows, 43 minutes used to be standard for content while the remaining 17 were reserved for commercials. “They don’t need to fit into a TV hour so as a writer that does give you a lot more freedom. It used to be quite tricky to end off your show in 22 minutes. So, I think that’s impacted writing, you can tell the story as long as you want,” Djwa said.

Another one of Netflix’s more impactful moves is the appeal it placed on serialized television. In the past, television producers were partial towards episodic TV – shows that don’t feature a continuous plot – as it lent itself better for the randomized showing of syndication. However, Netflix, along with other major players such as AMC, USA and of course, HBO, have led the way for shows with a continuous story arc. This in turn, coupled with Netflix’s full-season releases, have been suspected to have ignited the culture of binge-watching.

Although Netflix and other streaming platforms have provided the perfect avenue for the success of binge-watching, Djwa is not so keen to give full credit to Netflix, in terms of the changing culture of consumption. In fact, he argues that maybe it is the materialization of a smarter audience and a smarter storytelling that paved way for Netflix to succeed. “It might be that binge-watching is a reflection of the sophisticated and more complicated stories that are going on – it might be the opposite,” he said. “It isn’t the fact that binge-watching created all of these changes in writing. It’s that writing, the new kinds of writing and the more complicated storytelling, has created the opportunity for somebody to binge watch.”

All You Can Eat

Throughout his career, CapU School of Communications professor, Ted Hamilton, has studied the trends that emerge in the way media is produced and consumed. For Hamilton, the decision-making process of the content creators and the consumption habits of audiences go together. “If people are binge watching, the logic of TV writing and TV production changes as well, it has to keep up with the patterns of viewership,” said Hamilton. “Now you have these episodic programs that has to end with – not a cliff-hanger but more like, it lets people flow right into the next episode, like an interrupted narrative.”

Yet, the “all-you-can-eat” style of television viewing doesn’t just indicate a change in the television industry, it represents a bigger and possibly more ominous shift in society. “I think it’s exhausted people – binge eating is not about the flavour of the food, it’s about the act itself of eating,” Hamilton said. “One of the affects of [binge watching] has been to create this environment of exhaustion, where people will consume television not because they really like what they’re watching, but because it’s available.”

On the surface, one of the greatest appeals that Netflix and streaming platforms have is the elimination of traditional commercials. Gone are the days of unwanted interruption and incessant advertisements – but could it really have been that simple? The underlying truth might not be the most comforting information. “Advertising in our world is not about the advertising message that gets to the consumer,” Hamilton said, “The things that are happening in the back end to bring those ads to you in the first place are things like big data analytics and adaptive software algorithms.” Essentially, what Netflix is able to do is conduct its own market research by analyzing viewing habits and browsing behaviour, which it then meta-tags with data in order to develop tasting patterns. “That information, that huge accumulated data of patterns of views is really the source of value,” Hamilton said.

Although the lack of commercials may seem like a victory for the consumers who’ve normally despised advertisements, the truth is that the value has shifted from direct advertisements to big data analytics. Hamilton put it simply as, “the users themselves are the engines of what used to be called market research.”

In regards to advertisements, Hamilton’s sentiments were echoed by Djwa. “I think Netflix is a lot more calculated than we imagine,” he said. “They don’t release any of these kinds of information so it’s kind of hard to know.”

This past month, Netflix officially released its Q3 global streaming revenue and announced that behind the popularity of Stranger Things and Narcos, the platform was able to surpass the $2 billion benchmark for the first time (a 35 per cent rise compared to last year). With a host of shows coming up, and with HBO essentially allowing Game of Thrones to reformat the television structures to best suit the content, one could assume that the revolution of television is only getting started.