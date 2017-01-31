Taking the stage

Loading ... Loading ...

During his time as a Musical Theatre student at Capilano University, Colton Fyfe experienced ups and downs. However, the program did allow Fyfe to learn about himself, growing as a performer and a person.

“CapU began to feel like home. I was able to come to school every day, surrounded by amazing friends. I continued to work my butt off to pursue what I love,” Fyfe said.

The training he received from the theatre department’s faculty prepped him for showbusiness. Fyfe left the school to start his journey as a performer, having no clue as to where his future may lead.

“There is definitely a strong feeling of community amongst the Musical Theatre program, both present and past. I noticed this feeling when I started auditioning for shows in Vancouver. I was finally exposed to others involved who were also a part of the Musical Theatre program at some point,” Fyfe explained.

“I had the chance to create strong connections. Nothing will beat the feeling and level of camaraderie that you build with other people in your year. Since our program is done in cohorts over the course of three years, you really begin to feel like family. You develop lasting relationships,” he added.

One of Fyfe’s fondest memories is when his Musical Theatre group performed at Rogers Arena for We Day. He recalls the feeling of looking out at a stadium full of people while performing for them.

“It was truly a special experience that I will never forget,” he said.

But above that, Fyfe’s favourite experiences were those spent with friends from his program.

“I find my most cherished memories revolve around the couches in the cafeteria. It’s where most Musical Theatre students perform. Whenever I arrived at school, I could find a group of my closest friends around those seats,” Fyfe exclaimed.

Since graduation, Fyfe has worked in theatres as both a volunteer and performer. The connections he made during his time at CapU have benefited him, and allowed him to get involved in the theatre industry. They also keep Fyfe informed of upcoming opportunities.

“Right now I am a part of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with Align Entertainment. This show is very similar to the classic Disney film. Although it expands on some of the characters, it also has more of a musical theatre feel, unlike the movie,” he said.

“I play Prince Eric. It’s a really exciting role. He is an energetic, adventurous and romantic character. It doesn’t feel as though he fits into his position as a monarch.”

Fyfe views this role as an exciting opportunity. “Portraying Eric is both wonderful and challenging,” he said. “I am very excited to tackle it.”

Apart from his Musical Theatre Diploma, Fyfe does not have any other university education. The best advice he can offer current Musical Theatre students is to start training and putting themselves out there.

“You are the only one standing in your way. If you want to experience things, you must take a chance and audition,” he said.

Fyfe has learned that although it’s hard, getting turned down is part of the industry. “

Rejection is inevitable in this field. You must maintain a thick skin and have a smile on your face,” he advised.

One of his biggest role models is Kevin Michael Cripps, who was one of his instructors at CapU.

“His passion, and the hard work he puts into everything I see, inspire me to persevere so I can give my best performance. Sometimes, we would have to go over songs profusely – the tenors forgot their harmonies. Cripps still manages to maintain a lovely personality. He is always a pleasure to work with,” Fyfe recalled.

As opening night of The Little Mermaid looms closer, Fyfe is keen to lift the curtain on his latest production.

“I truly believe that this show will be a spectacle that should not be missed,” he said. By all accounts, it’s going to be a high-quality, family-friendly show that will have audiences humming along in their seats.

The Little Mermaid will run from Feb. 3 to 18 at the Michael J. Fox Theatre in Burnaby. Tickets are $39 for adults and $27 for students, with all tickets being $25 on Tuesdays. Find out more at Alignentertainment.ca.