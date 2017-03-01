Staying fashionably dry

Loading ... Loading ...

Billy J.Thomas’ classic tune “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” couldn’t be more applicable to the springtime rainstorms that reliably plague Raincouver on a yearly basis. With the rain’s arrival each year, all Vancouverites faced with the quench for suitable outerwear emerge, hoping to stay dry without compromising their sense of style, whipping out last year’s North Faces. CapU alumni and creators of brand Baro Dry Wear, Mike Cerka and Tyler Quarles understand the everyday grind of staying dry, a grind common in Vancouver due to its infamous misty conditions.

The duo’s brand, Baro, hit stores in 2016 and has been taking the rainwear industry by storm, pulling inspiration from the skate, snow and surf culture along with other eras of time. “We are also inspired by a community of rad people right here in Vancouver that are doing cool things,” said Cerka. The pair’s inspirations have been brought to life through the styles and designs offered by Baro’s collection, and Cerka enthuses about future content and stories exuding more of their inspirations as the brand continues to develop.

The business partners, who remain “best buds” to this day, met in Deep Cove when they were just seven years old and bonded over skateboarding.

“People say don’t go into business with your friends…We say that’s bullshit. At this stage we are working together day and night, so when you’re spending this much time with someone, it’s awesome to be on that journey with a friend. You can have a lot of fun along the way,” said Cerka.

The unlikely decision made by the two seems to be working out well, in fact brilliantly so. “Our business partnership works well because we can call each other out when we need to and then have a laugh right after,” Cerka remarked playfully. The complementary pair have both worked in the lifestyle apparel industry for over 10 years and have found skill sets and strengths that they are able to combine to collaborate effectively, which they feel were developed and strengthened at CapU.

School of Business alumni, Cerka, was led to CapU by the idea of small class sizes and the hands-on approach that is offered through the university’s programs. “I think the learning atmosphere at Cap is crucial for any job, because 95 per cent of any job relies on working with people effectively. There are definitely challenges in that learning environment, but those translate directly to the real world challenges, so I believe it’s extremely important,” said Cerka.

Quarles, who is an IDEA School of Design alumni, also had a great outlook on post-grad life. “Learning from great professors who were also professionally at the top of their field, allowed me to hit the ground running and succeed once I graduated,” he said.

With every milestone hit by the company, the pair remains grounded to their roots. As their product continuously reflects the styles they personally want to wear, and what they know their customers will need for optimal weather-resistant coverage and up-to-date style demands, every detail on every jacket is carefully taken into consideration.

Though the duo has been able to reach some stunning small business benchmarks, starting and running Baro hasn’t been without its challenges in the cutthroat clothing industry.

“There are thousands of brands out there, with large marketing budgets, all fighting for the same space, and a lot of it all looks the same. It’s hard to compete as a small brand with little to no marketing budget. But we are focusing on carving out our niche and building a brand organically from the ground up, one step at a time,” said Cerka. “It has been a very cool experience to learn more about the design and manufacturing side. It is extremely motivating when you see and wear a finished product that you helped create from scratch.”

At the moment Cerka and Quarles are anticipating future opportunities, including the expansion of Baro’s products, and the potential of collaborations, along with the possibility of travel to gain more inspiration.

“Right now it feels like our personal and business lives are blended. We are focusing on growing Baro, expanding our product offering and our distribution in new territories across North America and eventually other parts of the world,” said Cerka.

As the duo continues to redefine how North America views rainwear fashion, with Baro, they encourage Vancouverites overtaken by the gloomy weather to embrace all the city has to offer, especially with the right rainy-day music. Cerka notified followers to “watch out for rainy day mixtapes coming soon”, offering a sneak peak into the Baro soundtrack. He hinted at The Antibalas’ “Dirty Money”, along with the new Tribe Called Quest album, and Kaytranada for a great rainy day essentials.

“I love a nice rainy day – either chilling inside with a cup of coffee or getting out amongst it. If you live in Vancouver, you need to learn to love the rain – or at least embrace it!” said Cerka.

Baro Dry Wear can be found at Barodrywear.com, along with in-store retailers including: Still Life Vancouver, El Kartel, Pacific Boarder, and many others listed on Baro’s website.