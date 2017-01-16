Loading ... Loading ...

Fresh off the release from his debut EP, Something In Wonderland, Vancouver singer and producer Stevie Ross is constantly looking to refine his craft and push himself further.

Born in Brooks, Alberta, Ross comes from a diverse musical background. “I grew up listening to 70s rock, blues and soul, going through my dad’s record collection,” he said. Ross’s diverse musical taste has carried on from his childhood years and has influenced his current musical taste. “I pretty much listen to everything now. I’ve always been very open-minded with different genres,” he said. His singing style is indicative of his diverse musical upbringing and openness to different genres.

Ross has taken an interesting, alternative approach to music. Throughout his EP you are exposed to unique, dreamy guitar samples and smooth jazzy drum lines that are melodically intertwined with Ross’s fluid vocals and creamy flow. The finished product is a raw, yet harmonic sound that is similar to that of Atmosphere. However, Ross has drawn his influence from different musicians, pointing out two specifically while mentioning his upbringing as well. “Moka Only was a big influence on the melody side of things when I first started making music, and Kanye West really influenced me to be more open and honest in my songs and the music I grew up loving gave me that soul,” said Ross.

When listening to Ross’s music, it is easy to see parallels between the melodic style of the legendary Vancouver rapper Moka Only, who is known for harmoniously matching his vocals to the beat in a fusion of singing and rapping. Furthermore, Ross singles out global icon, Kanye West, and attributes his lyrical honesty to listening to West. Additionally, upon first comparison, similarities in production arise. West is well known for experimenting with different, original instrumental samples, and could be seen as influencer for Ross’s production style.

Ross originally moved to British Columbia to stay in a recovery house, and while he was checked in he discovered his passion. “While I was there I met some friends that I started making rap songs with. From there I started singing and I realized that I could write actual songs,” recalled Ross. Music would eventually become a platform for Ross to express himself, and a coping mechanism for a troubled past. “Seeing a lot bad things early on in my life and struggles with addiction gave me a lot to talk about,” he added.

Since discovering his passion for r&b music, Ross continued to hone his skill and would quickly emerge as a budding star in the Vancouver music scene. Ross has since abandoned his rookie status in the scene and is no longer a stranger to Canadian music. The Vancouver resident has expanded his reputation and has created connections across Canada.“I’ve been in the Vancouver hip hop scene for years. I know everyone involved and would say I’m pretty good friends with most of the artists and producers in western Canada,” he said. Those connections would prove valuable when Ross started partnering with different groups and performing on what was once Canada’s premiere music network. “I’ve been in rap groups with videos played on much music and watched them crumble for the better,” he recalled.

Ross started working on his own material and has officially unveiled his debut project, Something in Wonderland, a unique project that showcases his melodic flow and compelling production while coming to terms with the struggles he has overcome.

However, Ross has no plans on slowing down. “I want to keep pushing myself creatively to make different art and keep pushing my sound,” he stated. Ross wants to keep progressing and evolving, which should make his fans and followers excited for what he has in store next. But for now, we have Something in Wonderland, a beautiful project that offers a look into a life that has overcome struggles and turned them into art.

Something In Wonderland is currently available on iTunes and all other major streaming platforms.