Welcome to Sin City

When you walk into a Sin City Fetish Night event for the first time, you’ll probably find yourself wondering why you hadn’t done so sooner. Sin City is a home for people from all walks of life, where you can be spanked, tied up and engage in any type of kinky play that your heart desires.

If you’re lucky, you could be treated to what the Courier staff like to call “the conjuring” – a performance in which a dancer does a captivating striptease until everybody in the club is cheering wildly in anticipation, at which point he majestically summons an erection… all while naked in a steaming hot shower.

“I heard that you could dance and party until 3 am so I was drawn immediately,” said Sasha Lee*, a university student who attended her first Sin City event in 2014. Lee was initially intrigued by the music and costumes in the kink scene, and expected the experience to be similar to clubbing, but she was pleased to discover that Vancouver’s fetish scene is actually home to a wonderful community where people make friends and explore kink culture together.

For those who are new to kink, Lee recommends Sin City as a starting point because of its emphasis on creative costumes and community. “Even though there are many fetish events in Vancouver, Sin City is definitely the best event to go to if you enjoy dressing up… or dressing down to dance topless.”

Whether it’s latex, rope, leather or anything else, attendees can incorporate their fetishes into their outfits and have a great time wearing something they feel confident in. Many attendees even make their outfits by hand.

Isaac Terpstra has been producing events in Vancouver for 20 years with his company Restricted Entertainment. His goal with Sin City has always been to create an inspiring, healthy environment where people can trust each other. With extensive experience in set decoration and the sound and lighting industries, Terpstra has become an expert in throwing themed parties.

For 16 years, Sin City has provided a home for people who want to creatively express themselves sexually, in an accepting environment. When Sin City first began in 2001, Club 23 West in Gastown was its long-term home for over a decade. When that venue eventually closed, Sin City moved around to several different locations in Vancouver before settling into its new permanent home at the Odyssey nightclub in January this year.

“People that have come for the first time were just blown away… Everyone was so nice, respectful, creative and wild,” stated Brandon Folkes, the general manager of the Odyssey.

These parties are only possible if everyone has the trust to participate and contribute creatively to the party in some way.

The fetish dress code is a key element to the party. It acts as a small barrier to entry but it’s not meant to be exclusive. Rather, it unlocks an environment where anybody, regardless of gender, age, or sexuality, can be free and openly expressive.

“Attendees are putting themselves in a vulnerable position. The dress code is something that makes attendees feel safe to participate in a public kink event, as everyone who is attending is in fetish attire,” said Lee. “Everyone who attends should know about the importance of consent. It shows that you respect the person, their rights, their boundaries and their body.”

Sin City has a strict code of conduct, which all attendees must observe, including a restriction from taking photos inside the club to ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable.

“The number one [rule] is no touching. If you touch someone, they better have told you that it was okay. If someone tells you no, you need to take it graciously and move on,” Terpstra stated.

Over the years, Terpstra and Folkes have built up teams of staff who are committed to upholding a philosophy of mutual respect and acceptance. They help enforce the rules and make it clear that Sin City is not the type of event where people turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour. A third-party group called the Vancouver Dungeon Monitor Team is also in attendance to ensure that everything happening inside the club is safe, legal and consensual.

“If there’s any issues we tend to them immediately. We have a zero tolerance policy for any hostility or aggression or any abuse of the environment inside the club,” Folkes stated.

Together, Sin City and the Odyssey have created a unique space where anybody can feel accepted and welcome, one that feels like home to people from all around the world.

“I see people partying and they make these random connections that are really healthy and fun and wonderful and we just kind of help let the sparks fly, provide the atmosphere to have that happen,” said Terpstra. “We have a phenomenal cross-section of people that are gay, trans, cross-dressers, straight, couples, singles, old, young – it’s a very rare thing.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what orientation you are, what country you’re from, it doesn’t really matter. We want it to be a safe space for everyone to have fun in,” said Folkes. “Our mandate is to realize that ideal and make sure we have a place in this city where people could be free and not worry about how they look or what other people are thinking of them. I want people to come in here and feel like everyone here is their friend. You’re joining a family.”

Sin City Fetish Night happens on the second Saturday of every month at the Odyssey, and celebrates its 16 Year Anniversary on Saturday May 13 at the Imperial. Additionally, Restricted Entertainment produces the four-day Vancouver Fetish Weekend festival, happening this year July 27-30. To find out more, visit sincityfetishnight.com.

Established in 1987, The Odyssey has been a safe accessible space for the LGBTQ+ community for more than 20 years. Shower Power, the longest running gay weekly in the city, takes place every Thursday. On Friday Apr. 7, the Odyssey will host One Brave Night, a fundraiser for mental health awareness. Visit theodyssey.ca for more imfornation.