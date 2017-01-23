Setting the table together

Loading ... Loading ...

If you’re on the prowl for something new to try at this year’s Dine Out Festival, held from January 20 to February 5, look no further than the North Shore’s own, The Village Table. Nestled in cozy Dollarton Village, this west coast inspired eatery is famous for their local brews, scenic views and hearty menu featuring organic, gluten-free and sustainable seafood options. With premium beef sirloin, chipotle glazed steelhead and flourless chocolate cake featured on their affordable $30 menu, The Village Table offers more than a place to satisfy your after-class cravings – it’s a welcoming spot for locals to come out and share a wholesome meal together.

After 25 years in the industry, head chef and owner, Seth Adler started this local diner with what he knew best – food. “I wanted to create a menu that reflects the place where we live,” said Adler, who has worked his way up from being a dishwasher to now being a restaurateur, “food that people living in this area would appreciate.” As a father raising two young girls in the Deep Cove community, Adler knows the importance of being involved in one’s community, which has become a defining value for his business. Apart from supporting local events like the Penguin Plunge, the spring fair and hosting barbecues at the nearby high school, The Village Table surprises members of their community with gift cards when they come by for a bite. “This is where we live,” said Adler, “therefore we should contribute, do our part, and give back.”

Currently in the works of opening a second location, Adler is like all stressed restaurant owners who face a slump after the peak holiday season. During a period where most individuals keep resolutions to eat healthier and eat out less, city-wide initiatives like Dine Out Vancouver are designed to restore business. Not only do they serve to stimulate sales and promote tourism but large-scale events like this also enable community-based, local eateries like The Village Table to succeed.

So, take a break from your resolutions and support your favourite local restaurants by participating in this year’s Dine Out festival. With three course meals ranging from $20 to $40, there is a diverse collection of cuisines to experience and enjoy. Reservations vary from restaurant, but can easily be made through dineoutvancouver.com. Bon appetit!

Hottest Picks of Dine Out!

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Dine Out Vancouver continues to be the largest festival to celebrate food and drink in Canada. Set to begin on January 20, this year’s line-up boasts over 280 participating restaurants and 102 exclusive culinary events. To help you manage this year’s festival, we’ve put together our hottest list of restaurants and events that are not to be missed.

Craft Beer and Tacos Tour

Dates: January 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 / February 2, 3, 4

Where: Inside Waterfront Station, 601 West Cordova St.

Cost: $98.25

Dineoutvancouver.com

Take a guided ride through historic Gastown and stop by popular local craft breweries like Big Rock Urban Brewery while enjoying, what else? Tacos! Hosted in part by Tacofino, this tour is sure to be a night you won’t remember.

Kitsilano Brunch Crawl

Date: January 22

Time: 10am to 2pm

Where: Silk Road Tea, 2066 W 4th Ave

Cost: $52.50

Dineoutvancouver.com

The best meal of the day in arguably one of the best neighbourhood’s in the city, this crawl presented by Vancouver Foodster features pancakes, waffles, eggs benny’s, smoothies, and all the best that brunch has to offer.

Bay Moorings, North Shore

Where: 6330 Bay St., 2nd Floor

Cost: $30

Baymooringsrestaurant.com

With mouth-watering desserts like peanut butter chocolate cheesecake, tiramisu sponge cake and vanilla bean panna cotta, there’s plenty to look forward to at this new Italian Seafood restaurant on the North Shore.

Timber, Downtown

Where: 1300 Robson Street

$20

Timbervancouver.com

Known for Canadian comfort food, Timber by Chef Chris Whittaker is the place to enjoy a bison sirloin, maple ice cream, and an affinity for red plaid.

Torafuku, Chinatown

Where: 958 Main Street

$30

Torafuku.ca

Intended to be shared between two people, this fresh tasting menu takes your typical Asian cuisine to the extreme with torched pork belly, fuku-style laksa and yuzu gelee. It’s the perfect meal to test your palette – and your partner.

The Fish Shack, Downtown

Where: 1026 Granville St

$20

Fish-shack.com

From crab and prawn Hush Puppies to Fried Chicken Oscar, this seafood spot offers something for everyone, not to mention an oyster selection that will make you never want to leave.