Lights, camera, faster!

What would you do if you were given a budget of $1,000 to shoot and edit a short film in a span of eight days, and have it screened in front of thousands of critics and fellow professionals? This may sound like a nightmare to a film crew, but it’s the reality for the winners of Crazy 8s.

For over 18 years, the festival has helped filmmakers make a mark in the city’s booming film industry. The competition brings a unique challenge to aspiring directors, writers and producers. Executive producer of Crazy 8s, Paul Armstrong, explained that there are three rounds of judging in the competition.

“There [are] the video pitch judges who watch a five minute video pitch from the teams. Then, 40 are selected to pitch in-person out of all the video pitches, and after the in-person pitches it comes down to 12 finalists then six winners are chosen.”

This year, the festival received over 200 entries and the winning teams will screen their films at the Crazy 8s gala, which is being held at The Centre on Feb. 25.

Frazer Maclean, Lelinh Du, Nach Dudsdeemaytha, Heath Affolter, Thomas Affolter, Jon Affolter, Rebeka Heron, Rory Tucker and Avi Glanzer are among four of the six winning teams. They are also all graduates of the Motion Picture Arts (MOPA) program at Capilano University.

Tucker who worked on Woodman, shared his behind-the-scenes experience under the budget and time constraints of Crazy 8s. “For us, we had to find a studio to shoot in, but Vancouver is extremely busy in film right now, some studios were booked for up to three years,” he noted.

Maclean, producer of Anh Hung added that finding crew to volunteer for his project in a limited amount of time has been a challenge.

The fast-paced competition may seem impossible to many, but the Affolter brothers who produced The Undertaker’s Son attested to the learning opportunities that one gains from the festival. “Crazy 8s is a very prestigious community. The filmmakers that have been selected in the past have gone off to do some big things so we’re just pretty honoured to be a part of that now,” said Heath.

One of the most important aspects of the contest is the storyline of the films that are pitched. The team that conveys a unique storyline can set themselves apart from the others. Armstrong emphasized that the originality of the stories presented each year has continued to impress the judges – especially this year’s finalists.

A common theme shared by the finalists this year was conflicts facing the globe today.

Among the finalists is Anh Hung. Inspired by true stories based in Vancouver, the film follows a 12-year-old girl who is raised in a household of organized crime and slowly watches her older brother falling deeper into the criminal underworld. “It’s actually quite a personal story to my director and quite a few people that she grew up with. We have kind of a unique inside look into it because this is something that no one really talks about in Vancouver,” shared Maclean.

The Undertaker’s Son is a film set in the Western 1860s and tells the story of a boy who starts working with his father in their family-run mortuary where they are faced with problems that test their relationship.

“We are generally drawn to these types of stories because family is essentially such an important [thing] for us growing up and even now,” noted Thomas.

The films chosen as finalists fall under a variety of genres that showcase the exceptional differences that can be brought to film. Among the winners this year, Armstrong noticed that the filmmakers were able to successfully turn their conflict-driven storylines into engaging masterpieces.

“I am always amazed at how they [the filmmakers] turn their stories into art. The films don’t feel like they’re being preachy, they are able to still tell a story that is engaging and serves the purpose of the message,” said Armstrong.

For Tucker, Maclean and the Affolters, the MOPA program at CapU helped them survive all three rounds of the competition by relying on the lessons that they learned during their time in the program.

“When we were in school up at Capilano we were taught by Sean McPherson the film industry status of ‘plan the shoot, shoot the plan’. That was basically what we’ve been relying on pretty heavily for the past few weeks as we plan this,” Thomas explained.

According to Tucker, no matter how intimidating the Crazy 8s may be, “if you’re coming out of the Capilano MOPA program, you’re going to be fine.”

Crazy 8s has seen a tremendous amount of MOPA graduates that have succeeded in the festival and advanced in the film industry.

Armstrong praised the program for its academic excellence and continued support for its graduates: “I’d say a large number of our finalists are from Capilano. It has such a strong film program that has brought talented individuals to our festival.”

For more information on the Crazy 8s gala, winning teams and their films, visit Crazy8s.film.