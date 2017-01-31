Loading ... Loading ...

After a three-year break from touring and a six-year gap since their last release, Latin, Canadian band Holy Fuck released their fourth studio album, Congrats, in May 2016 and have been back on the road ever since.

Congrats saw the group evolve from more abstract musical tendencies to somewhat conventional ones, all the while maintaining their signature sound. After following their 2005 debut with the self-titled Holy Fuck, the group has been merging traditional instruments, like guitars and drums, with incredibly distorted and sometimes-unrecognizable sounds, creating undefinable, yet beautiful music.

While this transition was not intentional, it makes sense. Over the past three years the group’s two frontmen, Brian Borcherdt and Graham Walsh, have been as immersed in music as ever, working on different projects and in different positions.

Borcherdt worked on several side projects and Walsh spent much of his time behind studios’ mixing boards producing and engineering for other groups – an experience he believes aided Holy Fuck while recording Congrats.

“When you work with other artists and you produce other records and stuff like that, you get to see how other bands – you see where their songs are going and you’re taking their song structure and melodic sensibility and applying it to their music,” he said. “That was a big reason why I was very much engulfing myself in that world, it was to learn and take in other experiences with other people.”

For Congrats, the group approached the recording of the album in a number of new and exciting ways. According to Borcherdt and Walsh, much of the group’s material is conceived during nightly sound checks while on tour and recorded on iPhones. In the past, the group would go on lengthy tours and return home with so much new material it could be overwhelming at times, and often led to songs that sounded like an “eight minute sprawling drone,” as Borcherdt put it.

With Congrats, however, the group took a new approach to their recording process. “We booked secret shows and little opportunities where we would set up and plug in our cables in front of an audience and play a brand new song in front of an audience,” said Borcherdt.

“Then we would go into the studio and lay them down, and sure enough you realize that’s a three-and-a-half-minute song – it has an intro, and a chorus, and a verse, and a bridge and everything starts to look more like familiar melodic based music.”

But don’t be fooled, Holy Fuck did not put out a pop album. While Congrats may have a few more identifiable sounds and a bit less feedback on it than past releases, it is as energetic and original as ever.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the latest release and Holy Fuck’s past work is the intention.

“With the other records, these songs were sort of these unwieldy beasts that just sort of became what they became,” said Walsh. “There was always this desire to hone, for me now, from my perspective, to hone things in further, and this was just one step further in that direction,” he added.

It’s not just their recording process that has evolved with time. Many of the group’s members have started families in recent years. While this may mean the end for many groups, Holy Fuck has simply learned and adapted. They no longer go on long tours, and allow themselves more time in between.

“I think it’s smart, I think it allows for more creativity and I think you’re mentally healthier. Physically you’re definitely healthier,” said Borcherdt. “I see some of our friends who are peers… and I’m seeing them being so much smarter than we were. I’m like ‘good on you guys’, you know?” said Borcherdt.

“They’ll come back [from tour] and I’ll catch up with them at a local bar and they’ll be like ‘oh, we’re just going to start writing a new record,’ and it’s like, that’s so smart, why didn’t we think of that? We were just touring, touring, touring, touring, saying yes to everything.”

Rather than setting out on a huge tour to promote Congrats, Holy Fuck have embarked on a number of shorter tours. By doing so, they have not only been able to avoid the perils of over-touring, they have also begun recording song ideas during sound checks again.

“Without even intending to start writing an album, we have two albums worth of jams to sort through,” said Borcherdt. “We’re like ‘Jesus, we have a double record already’.”

“I would love to see a record out in 2018,” he added.

For now, the group will continue touring and playing their new record for fans, all while laying the groundwork for their next offering.

“I don’t think Congrats is necessarily an evolution beyond Latin, I think it’s almost like a re-thinking of all the things we could do,” said Borcherdt. “This is the Star Wars Anthology, and this [Congrats] is Rogue One,” he said with a laugh.