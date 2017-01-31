An awakening for Vancouver’s theatre scene

Loading ... Loading ...

Walking into the rehearsal space for Tomo Suru Players’ production of the Broadway rock musical Spring Awakening, in an otherwise inconspicuous blue warehouse in Burnaby, one is greeted with a scene set in a hayloft.

Starting with one character returning another’s lost journal, it escalates into a sex scene set to an eerie musical number. It lasts for almost five minutes; every person on-stage is entirely focused, pulling the scene off without a hitch. The second it’s over, everybody bursts out laughing. The assistant director asks if both actors were comfortable, if any boundaries were pushed too far. Barely a minute later, the scene restarts, and they run through it all over again.

Like many Broadway classics, Spring Awakening is based on an 1890 German play by Frank Wedekind. Set in the time and place it was written, the story focuses on a group of teenagers stuck in an upper-class boarding school. Lacking any modern sex education, feelings arise that they have no idea how to handle. The show’s musical numbers don’t make use of a band; the actors themselves play the instruments on-stage.

Eric Seeley, a Capilano University graduate and the show’s music director, didn’t come from the Acting for Stage and Screen or Musical Theatre programs. “I was in the Liberal Studies program,” he said. Seeley originally attended CapU as a music student, but through the Liberal Studies program he was able to expand his horizons. “I was sort of all over the place, and being in Liberal Studies was great because I could take studies in the music program, and even the MOPA program,” he explained.

According to Kimberly Ma, a Musical Theatre graduate who plays the role of Anna, Vancouver is currently supporting its acting community handsomely. “Opportunities do exist in Vancouver. If anything, I’d say that the theatre scene is starting to grow again,” she said. “I think a lot of young actors take it to heart when it’s said to make your own work.”

In regards to the show’s subject matter, Ma said, “It’s a show that really focuses on information and information that’s given to kids, and how sometimes hiding the truth and hiding the information from people doesn’t lead to the best scenarios.”

Compared to other roles she’s taken on, “It’s definitely the darkest material I’ve had to work with. It’s definitely interesting delving into it and seeing things from a different point of view,” she said.

Behind the scenes of the show is a talented crew, crafting the best production possible. Michael Methot, the show’s lighting designer, watches each rehearsal with a camera in hand, mapping out how the show will be lit on-stage.

“I accentuate the emotional value of the story while making sure, functionally, that you can see what’s going on.”

When he’s not working in theatre, he makes a living in Vancouver’s ever-growing film industry.

“There’s a lot of people that do a lot of effort for free, just because they love the craft,” he said. “I’m one of them.”

The show’s director, Gerald Williams, recalled his theatre past with passion and enthusiasm.

“I ran a theatre company for 20 years in Japan,” he said, “I hate being bored in the theatre, you know? I like the story being told to me, and engaging me in it as an audience member.”

He ends his interview with a smile. He loves what he does, and it shines through into his work.

Spring Awakening runs from Feb. 7th to the 19th the PAL Studio Theatre on Cardero Street, in downtown Vancouver, tickets are $25 and students receive a $5 discount.