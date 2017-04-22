A Winning Ensemble

Loading ... Loading ...

With the 2017 Juno Awards being handed out on Apr. 2, Capilano University’s Jazz Studies program was once again showcased and recognized on a national level. Multiple CapU grads as well as current faculty were nominated, with several awards being taken home by members of the Capilano Jazz Studies family. As Jared Burrows, the academic coordinator of the Jazz Studies Department said, “This isn’t the first time that Cap alum or faculty have won Junos.”

In fact, CapU’s Jazz department has developed a musical pedigree that matches some of the music world’s major institutions – something Burrows believes is highlighted by recognition from awards like the Junos. “I think, for us, the most important thing is that we get a little bit of outside recognition of what’s actually going on here all the time,” he said.

For CapU alum Bria Skonberg, her nomination and win in the Vocal Jazz Album of the Year category was exciting for more reasons than one. While she described the award as being “an honor,” Skonberg seemed more excited to talk about her fellow nominees than her own win. Fellow alum Amanda Tosoff was also nominated for the Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, but the nomination was not the only thing the two had shared. “Amanda and I, we started university at Cap at the same time, so as soon as I saw that she was in the same category I was just so elated,” she said, “I emailed her right away and was like, ‘let’s hang out!’”

Skonberg’s outlook on the awards is one that seems to be shared by the majority of the Jazz Studies Department, including the man Burrows described as one of the faculty’s “brightest stars,” Brad Turner. While Turner took home his third Juno for his work with his band, Metalwood, he also seemed just as excited about his fellow nominees as he was with winning. For him, being nominated alongside acts such as Sweet Canadiana, Jens Lindemann and Guido Basso, a hero of his on the trumpet since the late 70s, was an award in itself.

Turner also identified this year’s nomination and win as a special one for himself, due to the circumstances under which his group Metalwood released their winning album, Twenty. While the ensemble saw major success in the late 90s, including two Juno wins, they hadn’t released an album since 2003’s, Chronic – something Turner attributes to the realities of life. “A lot of people had figured that we had disbanded, but, you know, that’s what rock bands do, jazz groups don’t really… unless there’s an actual falling out or some crazy thing, if we’re still alive we’re still a band.”

Members were spread across the continent, living in Vancouver, Toronto and New York. In addition, many of them were starting families, including Turner. “Anytime we would get together, somebody would have to pay for the airline tickets,” he said. “So, that and the travel was an obstacle, so we just sort of let it ride.”

However, after 13 years without releasing music, the group released Twenty, which stemmed from an online conversation. “It had come up on Facebook,” Turner explained. “Somebody mentioned, ‘hey, we still have some bootlegs, why don’t we release them,’ and the conversation kind of developed to, ‘well you know if you’re going to do that, we have some tracks that we mixed from past albums that never released, let’s do that, let’s include some of those’ and then someone said,’ well why don’t we just do new records.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Metalwood may have originally suffered due to its members’ separate lives and obligations, but for Turner at least, he has found a balance in his life that enables him to create as well as guide the Jazz Studies program’s members to hopefully see similar success one day. “It hasn’t always been really obvious to me about how that balance can work out,” he said. “But it seems over the last number of years now that I think I’ve finally figured it out.”

It probably helps that the more he experiences other schools and learning environments, the more Turner appreciates CapU. “I’ve always enjoyed teaching here,” he said, “but the more I travelled around, teaching master classes and guest artist type things at other universities, which I do quite a bit in Canada and the US, it always reminds me what a world class and special faculty we have here.”

Whatever knowledge or skills Turner gained that allowed him to figure things out may need to be shared with Skonberg in the future, as she said that she would “love to” return to CapU to instruct one day. Adding, “the level of musicianship in the students and the faculty at Cap is really high.”

For now, she finds herself as busy as ever. Immediately after her chat with the Courier, she was headed to the airport to fly to Idaho to conduct a workshop, then perform at a festival. She’ll be performing at Vancouver’s infamous Frankie’s Jazz Club on May 27, and will be releasing her new album in the same month.

The constant success seen by the graduates and members of CapU’s Jazz Studies program is a testament to the program itself. And while individual awards are exciting and well deserved, they tell a greater story of a small school tucked away in the mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore. Burrows hopes that the acknowledgements received by its current and past members will spread awareness of the high quality schooling that takes place in the Fir building, and entice more to attend it. “Maybe instead of going off to Toronto, or New York or Boston, they might consider staying here.”

For more information on Skonberg’s upcoming release and shows visit her website, www.briaskonberg.com.