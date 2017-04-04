Loading ... Loading ...

For Freddie Gibbs in You Only Live 2wice, comfort is never too close and misery never too far. Using the short, eight-track project to reflect on his life to date, Gibbs paints a portrait of a life that will never be settled and always vulnerable to revenge or betrayal, the dilemma of all gangsta rappers.

Each and every song in the album, save for “Phone Lit”, offers a glimpse into Gibbs’ past, how success has turned kin into enemies, and how paranoia has forced him into isolation. For context, two of Gibbs’ associates were shot in late 2014 after beefs with Jeezy and Jim Jones, whom the latter was accused in tabloids for potentially ordering the hit. Not even two years later, Gibbs spent much of 2016 on trial, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Vienna, Austria in summer 2015.

In “Alexys”, Gibbs reflects on his youth and friends back home, and how their greed and lack of ambition is forcing him to cut them off. Gibbs’ mistrust of everyone, except for cocaine and his mom, is explicitly conveyed in the song “Dear Maria”. The track pays homage to white gold, explaining the drug’s loyalty never strayed in the face of hostility from the police, associates, women and rivals.

All in all, You Only Live 2wice is a sobering look into Gibbs’ last two years as a persona non grata, dropped from Jeezy’s label, in spats with multiple rappers, mistrustful of his friends and on trial for sexual assault in Austria – proving you can never be too accomplished to lose it all.