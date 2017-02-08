Loading ... Loading ...

Well, the award for most descriptively accurate album title for the first quarter of 2017 goes to none other than Kehlani – your favourite male artist or NBA player’s favourite singer.

In SweetSexySavage, Kehlani gives her listeners much more than they bargained for, with 19 tracks about breaking hearts and turning eyes, qualities that don’t elude her in real life.

Grounded by the hit single “Distraction”, in which she entices every baller and rapper from your neighbourhood in Deep Cove, to the guys you watch on TV, to be her next victim.

“Piece of Mind”, “Personal” and “CRZY” carry the first half of the album, with Kehlani revealing her Oakland roots in the latter song with a primarily rapped performance reminiscent of Rihanna. The second half of the album is waved on home with serene vocal performances in “Advice” and “Escape”, as well as strong rap/sung versatility on display in “Do U Dirty” and “In My Feelings”.

What’s perhaps most fascinating about SweetSexySavage is that in the era of Beyoncé and other strong female vocalists like SZA, Janelle Monae and Syd of The Internet, who are trying to change the image of women in R&B, Kehlani gives the industry exactly what it wants in that sense.

With that said, this is a solid project, which features production from the likes of Djemba Djemba (appropriation!) and Pop & Oak, whose tracks have been graced Sia and successfully elevated Toronto’s Alessia Cara to stardom. SweetSexySavage has allowed Kehlani to showcase a vocal range that surpasses Tinashe’s and makes me think of – or forget – Jhene Aiko.

Kehlani has definitely set the bar high for her fellow songstresses and probably will keep that crown well into the summer unless someone else produces something of quality that is as long as SweetSexySavage. In the West, quality and quantity often exist in dichotomy, with most conceding both together is hard to come by. SweetSexySavage puts that adage to the test.