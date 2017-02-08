4shared


SweetSexySavage

Kehlani

0 Comment  08 Feb 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


Well, the award for most descriptively accurate album title for the first quarter of 2017 goes to none other than Kehlani – your favourite male artist or NBA player’s favourite singer.

In SweetSexySavage, Kehlani gives her listeners much more than they bargained for, with 19 tracks about breaking hearts and turning eyes, qualities that don’t elude her in real life.

Grounded by the hit single “Distraction”, in which she entices every baller and rapper from your neighbourhood in Deep Cove, to the guys you watch on TV, to be her next victim.

“Piece of Mind”, “Personal” and “CRZY” carry the first half of the album, with Kehlani revealing her Oakland roots in the latter song with a primarily rapped performance reminiscent of Rihanna. The second half of the album is waved on home with serene vocal performances in “Advice” and “Escape”, as well as strong rap/sung versatility on display in “Do U Dirty” and “In My Feelings”.

What’s perhaps most fascinating about SweetSexySavage is that in the era of Beyoncé and other strong female vocalists like SZA, Janelle Monae and Syd of The Internet, who are trying to change the image of women in R&B, Kehlani gives the industry exactly what it wants in that sense.

With that said, this is a solid project, which features production from the likes of Djemba Djemba (appropriation!) and Pop & Oak, whose tracks have been graced Sia and successfully elevated Toronto’s Alessia Cara to stardom. SweetSexySavage has allowed Kehlani to showcase a vocal range that surpasses Tinashe’s and makes me think of – or forget – Jhene Aiko.

Kehlani has definitely set the bar high for her fellow songstresses and probably will keep that crown well into the summer unless someone else produces something of quality that is as long as SweetSexySavage. In the West, quality and quantity often exist in dichotomy, with most conceding both together is hard to come by. SweetSexySavage puts that adage to the test.

Kevin Kapenda
Written by
One of the best things we can do as citizens is to be better informed about the political environment we live in. Thankfully, Mr. Future-Prime- Minister-with- a-Mixtape, Kevin Kapenda, is here to provide some much needed sober second thoughts on the upcoming provincial elections. Expect some harsh, but fair truth bombs from our very own version of the East Atlanta Santa, only much smarter.


Related Posts


Fin
February 8, 2017

Culture
February 8, 2017

Under the guise of the sad guy
February 8, 2017

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • ﻿﻿Tree removal draws ire from campus Greenpeace club﻿﻿Tree removal draws ire from campus Greenpeace club
      When it comes to fallen trees on campus, Capilano University’s Greenpeace Club (CUGC) has never been one to let sleeping …
    • Sip, Sip, Hurray!
      Like coming to the end of a good bottle, we’ve arrived to the final entry of the year. It has …
    • Revenues downRevenues down
      Capilano University’s draft budget for 2016 to 2017 was released on Feb. 17 after the Board of Governors (BOG) approved …
    • The week in geekThe week in geek
      What a great week to be a nerd. I woke up the morning of Oct. 20 with the cape of …
    • Suburban Motel: Featuring LorettaSuburban Motel: Featuring Loretta
      “Every guy in my life has tried to tell me what to do… I need some time without opinions!” exclaims …
    • Sip, sip, hurray
      Wings. You love them. I know you love them. Who couldn’t absolutely adore those delicious little morsels of meat that …