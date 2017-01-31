Loading ... Loading ...

Heat’s new album, Overnight, has something much of today’s rock music is sorely lacking: fun. The Montreal group’s debut album is 36 minutes of electric guitars gliding over 80s-inspired synthesizers, upbeat drums and Susil Sharma’s soothing, yet often indiscernible vocals.

While Overnight has drawn many comparisons to 80s British rock groups like Echo & the Bunnymen and The Psychedelic Furs, it’s no imitation – it’s not even close. Heat has created a record that organically showcases each of its member’s abilities in a seamless manner.

The nine-track release not only exhibits the group’s musical abilities, but also its diversity. While there are no ballads or acoustic love songs to be found on Overnight, Heat has managed to put out more than just a collection of blaring rock tracks.

On the album’s opening track, “City Lights”, Sharma can’t stop thinking of a lover. “I’m lost in the feeling,” he sings. Whether it’s love or lust is up to interpretation.

The track opens with a pulsing synth, almost mimicking the way street lights fly over a car driving to someone’s house for a late-night rendezvous. “Sometimes”, the album’s second track shifts from the synthesizer guided style of “City Lights” to a more guitar-driven sound filled with melodic rhythms and energetic and echoed riffs.

On the third track, “Lush”, Heat once again offer a new sound. A slower, more introspective and daring offering, “Lush” is one of the album’s top offerings. “Cold Hard Morning Light”, “Still, Soft” and the well-placed closing track, “Chains”, are other standout tracks. Overnight is more than most bands achieve with a first record.

Heat has managed to channel some of their influences while remaining individual, offering a cohesive showcase of music and having fun.