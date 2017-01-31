4shared


Overnight

Heat

0 Comment  31 Jan 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


Heat’s new album, Overnight, has something much of today’s rock music is sorely lacking: fun. The Montreal group’s debut album is 36 minutes of electric guitars gliding over 80s-inspired synthesizers, upbeat drums and Susil Sharma’s soothing, yet often indiscernible vocals.

While Overnight has drawn many comparisons to 80s British rock groups like Echo & the Bunnymen and The Psychedelic Furs, it’s no imitation – it’s not even close. Heat has created a record that organically showcases each of its member’s abilities in a seamless manner.

The nine-track release not only exhibits the group’s musical abilities, but also its diversity. While there are no ballads or acoustic love songs to be found on Overnight, Heat has managed to put out more than just a collection of blaring rock tracks.

On the album’s opening track, “City Lights”, Sharma can’t stop thinking of a lover. “I’m lost in the feeling,” he sings. Whether it’s love or lust is up to interpretation.

The track opens with a pulsing synth, almost mimicking the way street lights fly over a car driving to someone’s house for a late-night rendezvous. “Sometimes”, the album’s second track shifts from the synthesizer guided style of “City Lights” to a more guitar-driven sound filled with melodic rhythms and energetic and echoed riffs.

On the third track, “Lush”, Heat once again offer a new sound. A slower, more introspective and daring offering, “Lush” is one of the album’s top offerings. “Cold Hard Morning Light”, “Still, Soft” and the well-placed closing track, “Chains”, are other standout tracks. Overnight is more than most bands achieve with a first record.

Heat has managed to channel some of their influences while remaining individual, offering a cohesive showcase of music and having fun.

Written by


Related Posts


I See You
January 31, 2017

The Drum Chord Theory
January 31, 2017

Happy little editor-in-chief
January 16, 2017

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • LOOK AT HER GOLOOK AT HER GO
      Harley Davidson Motorcycles; three words that automatically bring to mind images of thick, tattooed men who are rough around the …
    • COURSES THEY SHOULD OFFER AT CAPILANOCOURSES THEY SHOULD OFFER AT CAPILANO
    • FLASHDANCEFLASHDANCE
      The 1983 Paramount film Flashdance came alive on Queen Elizabeth Theatre’s stage on Nov. 11. The musical version drew many similarities …
    • Alright, hear thisAlright, hear this
      The 78-day political party has finally ended, and it ended with Justin Trudeau doing a keg stand next to Stephen …
    • CSI: CAPILANO
      Note to readers (if there are any): this is a satirical piece and should not be taken seriously. Unless you …
    • Earthworks series returnsEarthworks series returns
      Capilano University’s Earthworks lecture series is back with new events and activities on campus this spring. In 2012, EarthWorks began …