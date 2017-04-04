Loading ... Loading ...

Number 1 Angel is Charli XCX’s strongest work yet – and it’s only a mixtape. Well, mixtape is a bit of a loose term these days. Other than its short play length, Number 1 Angel is a polished jewel of a pop track.

Sonically, it’s a “Best Of” Charli’s career. It has the goth electronic pop of True Romance, The riot grrrl snarl and electric guitar of Sucker and the super-slick PC Music production of Vroom Vroom. It’s a satisfying mix of familiar sounds pushed to exciting new heights.

Charli is at her best when she’s with friends. Like her hits with Icona Pop, Iggy Azalea or Lil Yachty, Charli’s energy is elevated by collaborations with other pop oddities and rising stars. On Number 1 Angel it’s all-female features, many who are women of colour, queer or both.

Album opener “Dreamer” features Starrah, a queer black writer, rapper and producer (most notably on Rihanna’s “Needed Me”). Chicago rapper Cupcakke fiercly delivers her hypersexual lyrics and comical wit on “Lipgloss”. And MØ joins a growing group of queer pop artists singing with the proper pronouns when she breaks up with a “she” on a “Pull Up (3AM)”.

Raye, ABRA and 2007-throwback-hipster-rapper Uffie round out the features. It’s an impressive list of artists shaping pop, rap and r&b, with Charli at the top. Number 1 Angel shows her smart writing, cutting-edge production and firecracker personality. If this is what Charli considers a mixtape, then her upcoming third album has high standards to meet.