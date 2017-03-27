What does ‘More Life’ mean for Drake’s career

Loading ... Loading ...

By Cristian Fowlie // Art Director

Drake may be at the top, but More Life shows he’s still hungry – commercially and creatively.

Despite the loose composition and playful vibe, More Life is a carefully calculated project. The whopping 22-track album ensures Drake will continue to dominate in streaming numbers. The ‘playlist’ format aligns him with artists like Beyoncé and Frank Ocean, who are redefining how music is published and consumed.

Even the creative influences of the playlist are on trend. Drake positions himself with UK rap and grime at a time when Skepta and Stormzy are reaching global recognition. He continues to ride the success of dancehall influenced pop and r&b on “Madiba Riddim” and “Ice Melts”. Even the whimsical flute on “Portland” is an intelligent choice in the wake of the D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” and Future’s “Mask Off”. Drake places himself among emerging sounds and bridges them to the mainstream with his approachability and charm.

Though Drake may seem like an opportunistic culture vulture at times, he also shares his global spotlight with his inspirations and collaborators. Jorja Smith, an unknown 19-year-old singer from the UK, commands the show on “Jorja Interlude” and “Get It Together”. Sampha get his own three-minute interlude with “4422”, without a peep from Drizzy. Even Drake’s peers – Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Kanye West – are given generous space to flex.

Drake’s success has always been closely tied to his creative collaborators. More Life is just another example of this, but also shows how Drake brings up those around him as well. He wants more for himself and for those around him.

By Justin Scott // Arts and Culture Editor

By releasing More Life as a playlist, Drake allowed himself the freedom to offer the songs and styles he wanted, without the pressure of creating a cohesive album.

He jumps from traditional Drake tracks, both r&b singing and bar spitting, to more inspired and progressive productions. More Life has UK grime, dancehall, house, rap and everything and all in between.

The playlist, which is presented by the new and currently ambiguous October Firm (Drake’s DONDA?), is a monumental moment for Aubrey as it will surely be a defining moment for his career.

The moment More Life graced Apple Radio’s airwaves for the first time, Drake legitimized himself as more than a rapper with crossover potential – he proved himself as one of the most talented hit makers of his time. This was further achieved by the acknowledgements made throughout the work.

“Get it Together”, for example, is a remix of the 2011 Black Coffee hit “Superman”. While many other artists may have just given Black Coffee a production credit, Drake acknowledged him with a feature. He further acknowledges his house music inspirations by sampling legendary Detroit DJ Moodymann at the beginning for the ultra-catchy “Passionfruit”. Similarly, Drake does his best to acknowledge the other styles from which he drew inspiration.

With More Life, Drake has embraced his role as a facilitator. He has very little left to prove as a rapper and is transitioning into the next phase of his career. Expect a higher level of creative output from Drizzy and his OVO crew from now on, likely through the October Firm. One thing’s for sure: after More Life nothing will be the same.

By Carlo Javier // Managing Editor

Drake’s new album is a step up from his last – that much is clear. While Views may have featured two of the Canadian rapper’s biggest hits, the album ultimately proved to be a lackadaisical and predictable body of work. With the aptly-titled More Life, Drake re-injects a much-needed energy to his sound, and in turn delivers a career-defining album that just might complete his quest to be the biggest pop star in the world.

Becoming a true global pop star is not out of reach for Drake. More Life is oozing with worldly sounds like afrobeat, dancehall and grime. Songs like “Passionfruit”, “Get it Together” and “No Long Talk” basically guarantee Drizzy with fail-proof hits outside of North America.

In the universally-acclaimed “Madiba Riddim”, the Toronto rapper elevates his affinity for afrobeat to whole new dimension. Simply put, the irresistible track is all but a lock to be the number one song of 2017.

Don’t take Drake’s expansive sounds as a sign of departure, though. Canada’s crown prince still illustrates the tools and skills that brought him to the apex of pop music with spitfire tracks like “Sacrifices”, “Do Not Disturb” and the Kanye West-assisted “Glow” – which also resurrects West’s beloved Late Registration style with a masterful sampling of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Devotion”.

More Life is an ingenious career move by Drake. With the crown for “best rapper alive” resting firmly on the head of a certain Compton rapper, Drake set his sights somewhere else. He might not be hip-hop’s alpha dog, but ruling the charts around the world is unquestionably a greater feat.

By Kevin Kapenda // News Editor

With his latest project, More Life, Drake has cemented himself as this decade’s Jay-Z, and Kanye’s successor, as hip-hop’s most preeminent crossover artist.

From his debut mixtape, Comeback Season, to So Far Gone and Take Care, to More Life, Drake has forced hip-hop to adapt to him, specifically the distinct sound of his producers, and his many vocal styles.

It’s been a pleasure witnessing Drake’s career develop from a rapper many wrote off, to someone who rappers are putting voodoo spells on (“Madiba Riddim”). Whether you like him or not, you are a witness to his unmatchable work ethic, and unrivalled versatility. If Kendrick is the best at what he does, with More Life, Drake has become the best at what every mainstream rapper wishes to be. This reality is conveyed in “Fake Love”, where Drake states rappers now “look up to him” after his many years of success.

Take the breadth of the features on More Life, for example, reminiscent of Jay-Z’s albums of the early 2000s. Drake’s ability to feature a dozen or so artists on the project with none of them overpowering him is something even the best rappers – like Kanye West, Big Sean, Future and Rick Ross – can’t manage.

Collaborating with some of the UK’s best, Skepta and Giggs, as well as the US’ top young rappers in Travis Scott and Young Thug, demonstrates Drake is the launching pad to success, the artist you collaborate with to blow-up between personal projects.

Drake is now Tom Brady, or Usain Bolt. The undisputed best, but certainly not everyone’s favourite.