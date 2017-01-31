4shared


I See You

The xx

For years, The xx revelled in the atmospheric, minimalist and melancholic beats that producer Jamie xx grew famous for.

After a five-year hiatus, London’s brightest trio is back with their third album, I See You, a clear departure from The xx sound that existed primarily in shadows and gloom.

I See You sounds closer to Jamie xx’s solo work than it does to the band’s previous offerings. This is very much an alternative dance album, one that energizes and blossoms with exuberance, whereas xx and Coexist preferred the quiet pop tendencies of downtempo beats.

Singles like “On Hold” and “Say Something Loving” introduce the band to the power of Kanye-esque vocal sampling – an additional layer to The xx sound that exhibits the sensational synergy of Jamie xx’s ever-precise percussion and Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Slim’s emotive vocals.

The aptly-titled penultimate track, “I Dare You”, might be the very zeitgeist of the new xx sound. At nearly four minutes long, the song is a complete tour de force that works as a condensed narrative of how the band’s signature sound expanded over the years. Croft even sings some seemingly tongue-in-cheek words, with, “I’ve been a romantic for so long, all I’ve ever had are love songs.”
Not anymore.

Nearly a decade after The xx first burst into the scene, who would’ve thought that they would release the album that really made you want to dance?

Carlo Javier
Written by
Carlo Javier is a young-vet when it comes to student journalism, having spent four years with the Courier after getting his start in 11th grade. Though he’s paid like an adult, he still acts like a child. Carlo loves writing long-form features, short news articles and rap reviews, but he does love to take his time with them. He claims that if journalism doesn’t work out, he’ll attempt to be the next Miguel.


