4shared


Feel Infinite

Jacques Greene

0 Comment  04 Apr 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


While Jacques Greene has been a staple in the club music scene for nearly a decade, many don’t realize that the Montreal native has never released a full-length album – until now. Feel Infinite is Greene’s long overdue debut album, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Opening track “Fall” starts with a simple bass line and slowly builds, with new layers of synthesizers and vocals entering and exiting with expert fluidity. This track sets the tone for the entire release.

With Feel Infinite, Greene taps into a blend of sampled and synthesized sounds, mixed with chopped up, soulful vocal samples that give the tracks deep soulful and emotional tones.

Greene’s affinity for blurring genres is on full display, showcasing the producer’s knack for taking what on paper could often be considered classic house tracks, and turning them into moving productions.

On the other hand, tracks like “True”, which features How to Dress Well, “You See All My Light” and “Afterglow”, aren’t driven by the same pulsing beats many of the other tracks are. However, they are three of the album’s standout offerings.

“To say”, “I won’t Judge” and title track “Feel Infinite” are some of the strongest and most energizing productions on the work, but due to the complementation they receive from the entire track list.

Greene fans couldn’t have asked for much more from the producer on his debut release. In classic Greene fashion, Feel Infinite pulls on the heartstrings, all while leaving the listener with no choice but to dance.

Written by


Related Posts


At What Cost
April 4, 2017

You Only Live 2wice
April 4, 2017

Number 1 Angel
April 4, 2017

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • Global state of affairsGlobal state of affairs
      People sure do love a good political upheaval. Riots, revolutions and radical leaders are popping out from all corners of …
    • WHAT IF I LEAVE THIS TOWN?WHAT IF I LEAVE THIS TOWN?
      Just like I’ve always been acutely aware of my weight, I’ve been equally aware of my gender. I’m so strong …
    • Black MirrorBlack Mirror
      Don’t be put off by the fact that only season three is available on Netflix. Each episode of Black Mirror …
    • DON HENLEYDON HENLEY
      Does the average university student in 2015 care or even know about a new country record from a 68-year-old music …
    • A NEW MARKET
      Over the past decade, the North Shore has been springing to life through building projects and business ventures. This fall, …
    • ﻿﻿LEARNING UNDER THE STARS﻿﻿LEARNING UNDER THE STARS
      Capilano University may seem like a small campus relegated to the backwoods of North Vancouver, but there’s an even smaller …