While Jacques Greene has been a staple in the club music scene for nearly a decade, many don’t realize that the Montreal native has never released a full-length album – until now. Feel Infinite is Greene’s long overdue debut album, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Opening track “Fall” starts with a simple bass line and slowly builds, with new layers of synthesizers and vocals entering and exiting with expert fluidity. This track sets the tone for the entire release.

With Feel Infinite, Greene taps into a blend of sampled and synthesized sounds, mixed with chopped up, soulful vocal samples that give the tracks deep soulful and emotional tones.

Greene’s affinity for blurring genres is on full display, showcasing the producer’s knack for taking what on paper could often be considered classic house tracks, and turning them into moving productions.

On the other hand, tracks like “True”, which features How to Dress Well, “You See All My Light” and “Afterglow”, aren’t driven by the same pulsing beats many of the other tracks are. However, they are three of the album’s standout offerings.

“To say”, “I won’t Judge” and title track “Feel Infinite” are some of the strongest and most energizing productions on the work, but due to the complementation they receive from the entire track list.

Greene fans couldn’t have asked for much more from the producer on his debut release. In classic Greene fashion, Feel Infinite pulls on the heartstrings, all while leaving the listener with no choice but to dance.