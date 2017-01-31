4shared


The Drum Chord Theory

Matt Martians

31 Jan 2017

Matt Martians seems comfortable away from the spotlight. The 28-year-old keyboardist and producer has spent much of his career making beats for the uber-talented jazz hip-hop band, The Internet, and members of the remnants of the Odd Future collective.

With The Drum Chord Theory Matt Martians throws a complete curveball and abandons the shadows to finally let the spotlight shine on himself, even exhibiting his silky falsetto on majority of the album’s eclectic tracks.

Opener “Spend the Night / If You Were My GF” kicks the album off with an enthralling percussive intro, setting the tone for the impending musical adventure. “Where Are Yo Friends?” is a cross between r&b and neo-soul that seemingly addresses the mysterious break-up of the popular Odd Future squad. As expected, “Dent Jusay”, featuring the smoky vocals of Syd from The Internet stands head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, illustrating the impeccable chemistry between the two.

The Drum Chord Theory almost works in reverse. Instead of showing hints of its influences, Martians’ demonstrates the layers of music he’s contributed to the works of Tyler the Creator, The Internet and other ex-members of Odd Future.

Although The Drum Chord Theory is a solid debut from an oft-reclusive artist, its best songs are most definitely the tracks where Martians is able to feed off and amplify the capacities of others.

Carlo Javier
Written by
Carlo Javier is a young-vet when it comes to student journalism, having spent four years with the Courier after getting his start in 11th grade. Though he’s paid like an adult, he still acts like a child. Carlo loves writing long-form features, short news articles and rap reviews, but he does love to take his time with them. He claims that if journalism doesn’t work out, he’ll attempt to be the next Miguel.


