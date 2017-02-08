Loading ... Loading ...

While the Migos have been finding success in the music industry for some time, they have only now released their first official album, Culture. The 12-track offering sees the trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff delivering some of their finest work to date.

Culture allowed the Migos to fully showcase their capabilities across its 12 tracks. Quavo’s contributions to the album have yet again set him apart from Takeoff and Offset as the lyrical leader of the group.

The Migos ‘mumble’ style of rap has always been reliant on their producers. Culture has a strong roster of production, with many of Atlanta’s best gracing the beats. While Zaytoven only has two production credits, his soulful keys are all over the album.

Culture has a solid selection of tracks, occasionally showing off a softer side than listeners are used to. “Out Yo Way”, for example, is a near-r&b track, which has the trio almost serenading the multitude of women in their lives in a Travis Scott-esque auto-tuned fashion. “Bad and Boujee” has already taken over the charts since Donald Glover blessed the track with a Golden Globes acceptance speech shout out. “Call Casting” and “Slippery”, which features Gucci Mane were made for Atlanta’s dancers, and can inspire the most introverted person to indulge in a dab or two. “Deadz” featuring 2 Chainz and “Kelly Price” featuring Travis Scott, are also bound to receive plays from radio stations and strip clubs alike.

Overall, Culture is exactly what Migos fans could have hoped for from the group’s first release. They haven’t changed their style – they’ve just improved it.