4shared


Culture

Migos

0 Comment  08 Feb 2017   Posted by

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
 Loading ... Loading ...


While the Migos have been finding success in the music industry for some time, they have only now released their first official album, Culture. The 12-track offering sees the trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff delivering some of their finest work to date.

Culture allowed the Migos to fully showcase their capabilities across its 12 tracks. Quavo’s contributions to the album have yet again set him apart from Takeoff and Offset as the lyrical leader of the group.

The Migos ‘mumble’ style of rap has always been reliant on their producers. Culture has a strong roster of production, with many of Atlanta’s best gracing the beats. While Zaytoven only has two production credits, his soulful keys are all over the album.

Culture has a solid selection of tracks, occasionally showing off a softer side than listeners are used to. “Out Yo Way”, for example, is a near-r&b track, which has the trio almost serenading the multitude of women in their lives in a Travis Scott-esque auto-tuned fashion. “Bad and Boujee” has already taken over the charts since Donald Glover blessed the track with a Golden Globes acceptance speech shout out. “Call Casting” and “Slippery”, which features Gucci Mane were made for Atlanta’s dancers, and can inspire the most introverted person to indulge in a dab or two. “Deadz” featuring 2 Chainz and “Kelly Price” featuring Travis Scott, are also bound to receive plays from radio stations and strip clubs alike.

Overall,  Culture  is exactly what Migos fans could have hoped for from the group’s first release. They haven’t changed their style – they’ve just improved it.

Written by


Related Posts


Fin
February 8, 2017

SweetSexySavage
February 8, 2017

Under the guise of the sad guy
February 8, 2017

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Recent Posts

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Random Posts

    • DON HENLEYDON HENLEY
      Does the average university student in 2015 care or even know about a new country record from a 68-year-old music …
    • TOTOTOTO
      Whether you love Toto or hate them with the fury of a thousand suns, it would have been hard not …
    • LOOK AT HER GOLOOK AT HER GO
      Harley Davidson Motorcycles; three words that automatically bring to mind images of thick, tattooed men who are rough around the …
    • UPASS REFERENDUM IMMINENT FOR STUDENTSUPASS REFERENDUM IMMINENT FOR STUDENTS
      Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) has passed a motion to hold a new referendum regarding Capilano University’s UPass contract with TransLink. …
    • IT’S GO TIMEIT’S GO TIME
      ven before the textbooks get read, the twitch starts. Instead of looking deeply into the assigned readings, students are looking …
    • THINKING CAPTHINKING CAP
      Q: Now that the University of Victoria is offering a course on the Queen, Beyoncé, who should CapU offer a …