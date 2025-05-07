Denzel Curry: King of the Mischievous South Tour

You just had to be there

Jasmine Garcha (she/her) // Arts and Culture Editor

Denzel Curry, born Denzel Rae Don Curry, graced Vancouver with the King of the Mischievous South tour on Saturday, May 3rd. This tour included performances from Clip, 454 and Kenny Mason as well as Curry, who brought talent, humour and a whole lot of bass. You could feel it in your throat.

The show started with a bang, featuring Clip urging a crowd member to join her on stage while security fought him off. After a game of tug-of-war between Clip and the PNE Forum’s security team, the audience member made it on stage. Clip also had the crowd yelling, “I need my fix.” It was an all ages show and these children were on molly. In classic all ages show fashion, a fight broke out pretty early on and people were escorted away before Curry even hit the stage.

During one of his songs, Kenny Mason was repeatedly shouting the word, “Bitch.” Although he urged the crowd to do the same, the crowd kept shouting, “What.” This is because those kids are not allowed to cuss.

Curry, who dropped his first mixtape at the age of 16, performed music from his latest album King of the Mischievous South Vol.2 as well as some older popular tracks like Diet (my favourite), Ultimate, Walkin and Clout Cobain.

Although the recorded tracks off the latest album embody some of those classic underground mixtape sounds, the performance of them was flashy, high energy and featured a mosh pit. The audience was considerably polite, only moshing and cussing when clearly instructed to do so. Except when it came to a certain word. Considering there were probably seven people in total who could actually say it present in the building, the crowd’s volume consisted of way too many voices. Curry even pointed at a caucasian audience member and put his finger to his lips during the word, then walked away laughing. The show was full of humorous little moments like these from Curry.

Near the end of the show, a crowd member walked up to a lady in the front row and asked if they could pay her to hold their Louis Vuitton bag during the show because the strap broke. It was a very polite Canadian crowd.

The crowd was dismissed promptly by 11 o’clock and 454 hung back to sign autographs and take photos with fans after the show. He was very kind to everyone who he spoke to. Audiences lined up to see Curry exit the Forum on various sides of the parking lot. Certain Courier representatives had a bedtime and left before getting to see whether anything came of this.

Overall, Denzel Curry’s show in Vancouver was an absolute success featuring performances from Clip, 454 and Kenny Mason for an audience of mostly angsty teenagers and some parents. It was an incredible show with impressive energy nonetheless. As annoying as all ages shows can be, this one might have been the best there’s ever been.